 Irritable

Published in Column 8 on 12th May 1993. Once again berating some of my children - at least in part.
I read one article about Dealing with Irritations.
The reader is supposed to remember and use the several points listed to avoid
becoming angry at petty irritations. But remembering the points in the middle
of a hassle isn’t easy. (I know that wives/spouses/partners are there to remind
you, but often their reminders only make the situation worse.)
Nevertheless, in case some people out there are more
self-controlled than I am, I’ll go through some of the points.
The first suggestion is to keep a daily record of what
irritates you. That’s fine, but don’t they think I have enough ideas for my
column already? And anyway, wouldn’t I get irritated writing down the same
things day after day?
However, here’s Saturday’s list – for what it’s worth.
Irritations: my children, all other drivers and the bathroom basin.
It’s a peculiar thing that the children one begets are the
people most able in the world to rub you up the wrong way. And worse - they
bring in other people’s children to help them do it.
The fruit of one’s loins nettle us with their nagging, they
carelessly collect boyfriends of all shapes and sizes, and infuriatingly, they
eat the food and don’t clean up afterwards.
‘All other drivers.’ This may be a slight exaggeration. One
driver particularly took Saturday’s provocation prize. I was about to turn left
into a park at the supermarket when s/he tried to pass me on that side. The
other drivers merely pestered me as usual by having no idea of the road rules,
or of where they were going, or what I expected of them.
Thirdly, after months of deliberation, I’d spent the morning
clearing the bathroom basin drain pipe of its accumulated hairy gunk – and
prying broken bits of toothpaste tube out of the overflow. But when I tightened
up the joint again the connection started to leak, one petulant drop at a time.
Huh! So much for listing the irritations. Just listing them
makes me cantankerous and dyspeptic.
However, this peevish RD article next suggests taking the
Pollyanna approach to irritations: When Pollyanna was sent crutches instead of
a doll in the family’s missionary parcel, she was able to be glad. Why? Because
at least she didn’t have to use the crutches.
Can I be glad about that exasperating driver? At least s/he
didn’t hit me. (I can do $800 worth of vexating damage to the car on my own.)
But how do I take the Pollyanna approach to the drainpipe leaking? Or to being
swamped by kids?
I should be glad the joint didn’t crack with plastic old age
when I tightened it up again, or screw itself on awry – permanently. And glad
that the kids occasionally eat, sleep and block the doorways at other people’s
houses.
The article next says you should Do Something. Don’t let
irritation stop you in your tracks.
Well, I could order my kids to each write me a 500 word
essay in triplicate tabling their complaints and listing 50 qualities their
friends might have. And I could put a bucket under the leak and hope it won’t
fill up before I next have the energy and inclination to do something about it.
Next on the list is to accept what you can’t control. This
means accepting that the girls’ boyfriends will probably continue to fill up
all available corners, which may at least stop the draughts. That other drivers
will never be as perfect as me, and that when they make mistakes on the road I
should just close my eyes and keep driving.
And thirdly that leaks are part of nature’s way of
reinforcing the second law of thermodynamics, and I may as well live with it.
Finally the article tells me to keep my perspective – what
will all this matter in eternity? I guess in eternity there’ll be plenty of
room for stray boyfriends (or non-stray husbands as they may be by then). And
there’ll be plenty of parking space, because there’ll be no cars – which suit
the greenies fine.
As for leaking pipes, they’ll be of no importance
whatsoever. Since there’s not time in eternity a bucket ought to be able to
fill as much as it likes, and never overflow.
