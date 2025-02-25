On Vicars
65 English clerics
criticized the Bishop of Chichester recently when, while doing his job, he
sacked a vicar who said he doesn't believe in God. And why did they criticize
the Bishop? Because the clerics claimed the Church of England has a
long-standing tradition of tolerating and valuing a wide range of views.
Somehow I believe the clerics are a
little confused, though I know they're not alone in their thinking.
If I joined a Harley Davidson club,
full of enthusiasts for that particular brand of bike, and insisted on my
belief that Honda motor scooters were still the best thing on two wheels, I
suspect they'd wrap the nearest spanner round my ear.
If I went to a Photography group and
claimed that the taking of photos was an outmoded occupation, I doubt that
they'd tolerate my liberal views. If I said to a gang of phonecard collectors
that I wanted to have their fellowship but I believed phonecards should be cut
in half and given to the dustmen, I think they'd use the scissors on some
aspect of my physiognomy.
If you're going to be part of any group
it stands to reason you must take up their basic tenets, even though outsiders
may consider their views to be mere opinions. I can't see how belief in God is
not basic to being a Christian. And last time I heard, Anglicans were still
included in the Christian scene.
I can understand if the vicar in
question, Anthony Freeman, (an interesting surname in the circumstances), is
having a crisis of faith. Many believers do, in all sorts of religions. They
may go into a state of total unbelief regarding things in which they formerly
believed. It's not unusual, and not unreasonable, but it is personal.
Such a crisis time is hardly
reconcilable, however, with continuing to lead a congregation which may not be
having the same crisis of faith. A minister can't lead a group of people if he
doesn't believe in the things he's telling them. That defiles his integrity not
a little. Of course he can proclaim to the congregation that he doesn't believe
in God. But any sane group of believers should then seriously question his
ability to lead them. As the Bishop of Chichester also did.
Recently I've been reading a book
called Coping with Controversy . Its
author, Gareth Jones, makes the point
that some things are central to a Christian's belief: God's existence seems to
be an obvious central aspect. Other aspects of our belief are more peripheral.
They're areas we can disagree about without ceasing to be a believer.
To me the clerics in England have
mistaken a central belief for a peripheral one. I don't see how a segment of
Christian society can deny the very thing that's at the base of the religion
and still call themselves Christians. At the very least, Anthony Freeman and
his supporters should consider retiring from their ministry until they discover
whether they are believers or not.
I don't think that means they need to
withdraw from the church, which is full of people who are on different parts of
their spiritual journey: some unshakeable in their beliefs, some at the
opposite end of the spectrum like broken straws.
But just as we wouldn't want teachers
in schools who thought it was a waste of time to teach kids facts as we know
them, or policemen who thought that law and order was a thing of the past, or
doctors who thought that health was irrelevant, I don't think the church can
use people in leadership who can't accept what the church has always regarded
as the truth.
