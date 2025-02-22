Graphophobia
First published in Column 8, date unknown, but some time in the 1990s
As we grow older it's
easy to develop irrational phobias, or fears of things that the majority of
people have no fear of at all.
Fear, courtesy of Robbie Grubbs
I haven't come across the correct
classification for this kind of phobia, but if it doesn't exist, no doubt some
American University will soon make sure it does and give it a proper name.
My newfound interest in phobias comes
from a discovery I made in a reference book I have on my shelf which lists
150,000 facts. Page 166 lists three closely printed columns of some 100
phobias, most of which I never guessed people would consider naming, let alone
having. I suppose our modern world, with its constant "progress," is
bound to bring out new fears.
For example, the fear of someone
discovering one's hiding place must be something that the writer, Salman Rushdie, has to contend
with. Until some Greek wordsmith finds a better choice for this situation we
could adopt thanatophobia, the fear of death.
The fear of actually finding Elvis
Presley alive and wondering what to do with yourself in such an event, must be
something certain Elvis freaks suffer. Or when they finally realise he is dead,
the fear of having nothing to live for, must be worse. Perhaps we could
temporarily adopt phasmophobia, the fear of ghosts, for the first, and
hormephobia, the fear of shock, for the second.
The fear of Bill Birch or Jenny Shipley returning to
power could be classified under poinephobia, or the fear of punishment. In
fact, the fear of the National party getting back in might be classed as
homichlophobia, or fear of fog, or even worse, atephobia, the fear of ruin.
I'm amazed at some of the fears listed:
the fear of sitting, (thaasophobia), the fear of standing, (stasiphobia), the
fear of trembling (tremophobia) and the fear of blushing, (ereuthrophobia).
Politicians, for the most part, plainly do not suffer from any of these
phobias.
A religious person has the choice of a
fear of hell, (stygiophobia), or the fear of heaven, (ouranophobia). A
person with a dislike of animals can take their choice of ailurophobia or
cynophobia - cats and dogs. And talking of cats and dogs, while I can't find
anything for the person who's afraid of heavy rain falling on the iron roof,
such people might like to extend themselves into being brontophobic or
astraphobic. The former has nothing to do with the fear of being endlessly
assailed by Jurassic Park spinoffs, nor the
latter by out-of-body experiences, but with being afraid of thunder and
lightning.
I note that boys can be parthenophobic,
(afraid of girls), but girls who can do anything can't be afraid of boys. A
musician can be specific and afraid of flutes, (aulophobic), or go
wholeheartedly either into musicophobia, or akousticophobia, both of which
should self-explanatory.
Most writers, even when someone doesn't
pinch their ideas, have periods of logophobia, but it takes some imagination to
wonder who would be afraid of feathers, furs, snow, string and skin. And you'd
have to be either fairly metaphysically inclined - or a spaceman - to get into
the fear of duration, voids, stars or infinity. Enough frivolity - akin to
hedonophobia, (the fear of pleasure). Any person worth their fearful self in
these days of inclusiveness must subscribe to being pantophobic: having a fear
of everything.
*Miles Singe was a long-standing columnist in both the Star Midweek and the Star Weekender. He was there before I began writing a column, and continues to this day (3rd July, 97!) An old soldier, he often wrote about the military; he also enjoyed pretending to be an old soak, as well as someone who maltreated his wife and (grown-up) children. He was likely to be neither.
