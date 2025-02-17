Monday, February 17, 2025

Profane but PC

 Profane but PC

 First published in Column 8 on the 17th May 1995

 At one point in Shakespeare’s King Lear the King (with a bit of huff and puff) asks his Fool: ‘Dost they call me fool, boy?’ The fool answers: ‘All thy other titles thou has given away; that thou wast born with.’

Court jesters spoke the truth others couldn’t speak, through humour. When, like politicians, courtiers suffered under a form of political correctness, fools could deflate the pompous behaviour of kings, as well as that of the asses who sucked up to them.

It was an enviable, but sometimes dangerous job, with the occasional possibility of head-loss.

Increasingly, PC is depriving us of the jesters we need in our society. Newspaper cartoonists are among the few left who can still exercise their wit; comedians on television and radio are likely to be sued for saying the wrong thing.

Reading the brief report of the Wizard’s capping week lecture made me wonder if he doesn’t consider himself a modern-day jester. His suggestions that life skills should consist of teaching how to control women and women how to control men, and that the only education we need is to learn to read, write and count change, might pass for wit.

But adding that wizards and prophets were at the pinnacles of the world, creating cultures which became reality when people believed in them, slides away from wit and off into fantasy land. 

The Wizard receives the Queen's Service Medal
for services to the community. 

The egotistical Wizard has none of the undercutting humility the court jester role requires. Furthermore, too many people take him seriously. When he’s asked to perform a rain dance it’s little more than a measure of his self-promotional success.

Rather than performing a lampoon role, the Wizard is in dire need of being lampooned himself.

And talking of lampooning, I was perturbed by two things relating to the recent capping revue. Firstly, Rob McCann, the producer, said: ‘Comedy is about lampooning things. We’ve had many discussions about what we’re allowed to lampoon because we’re in quite a politically correct age.’

How curious that the students, of all people (including the capping review, of all shows), should be self-censored by the PC brigade. How effective this censorship has become that humour, part of the life-blood of society, has to be careful about what it says. These guys don’t need any royal personage to cut off their heads; they’ve already done it for themselves.

But that’s only point number one.

The other point has to do with this show’s curious title. The producers of the Jesus Christ Not Again Capping Show may have meant to signify, ‘oh, no, not another musical,’ but their intent didn’t come across. The real effect was of casual profanity, made blatant by being strung on a banner across the street.

Not only was this an example of a poorly executed message, the inability to appreciate the effect of their words shows the producers have little understanding of who the words refer to, and what many people believe about Him.

The pathetic excuses of the council subcommittee that allowed this banner to be displayed are something else again. Saying the banner was not offensive to most people ignores the fact that it was offensive to some.

Would the subcommittee, or the producers, have allowed the show’s title to offend ‘some people’ who are gay, or lesbian, or Muslim, or Jewish, or disabled, or feminist, or Maori? I could sit down and write a dozen titles that would offend any one of these groups, but I doubt they’d be displayed across Stuart St.

How curious that political correctness protects all manner of groups but one.


()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()

 

The piece, read just on thirty years later, shows how forceful PC was, and how it easily evolved into the appalling Woke world we live in today. Christianity can be blasphemed without blinking an eye; Islam, of course, cannot, nor most of the groups I mention above (except perhaps Jews who are currently regarded almost with the same distaste at present as they were during World War II).

See also Confession, on a similar theme.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)