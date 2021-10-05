As someone who writes day in and day out, I sometimes have to stop relying on the muse and resort to a more pragmatic approach to idea-finding. One possibility is to work through the 10 tips in Howard Scott’s Finding article ideas without leaving your desk. Mr Scott listed these 10 tips way back in a 1993 Writers Magazine, and I wrote them down for a rainless day.
First,
he says, ask: What if? What if I did such
and such? Hmm. There used to be a columnist in New Zealand’s Sunday
Star Times who wrote just such an article each week. However, he
actually did the things he wrote about, setting - or having others set - often
absurd challenges which he then turned into a column. But since Scott talks of
finding ideas without leaving the desk, I think we can put that suggestion
aside.
The
second approach is to consider your
latest rants. Here's this week's. Is
it surprising that our society is becoming more violent when abortion is
considered 'safe' as long as the mother is okay - even though the safety of the
person within is violated?
Too
complex for a short blog post.
Observe an object, says Mr Scott, or a process. Don't just observe; think
about it.
Well,
I've sat here observing my computer screen for several minutes while my wife
and son debate the rules of draughts behind me. Gritting my teeth and turning
my ears off hasn't helped. The whole point of this exercise is to assist me,
not frustrate me.
Next.
Read news stories; pause over
something that interests; what further questions or reactions? Hmm. A cellist
in a European orchestra due to play Peter and the Wolf quits her
job because she feels wolves are being discriminated against in the story.
This
ranks alongside the ill-considered removal of a Pinocchio mural from a
children's hospital wall. Adults' screwed-up notions being foisted on children
who think political correctness has something to do with keeping your elbows
off the table. (Whoops, this sounds more like a rant.)
Mr
Scott next suggests I should find a new
angle on an old article. I have enough trouble trying to find an angle on
most of the ideas I do have without
going through the process twice over.
I
once wrote myself an enthusiastic maxim. Every idea has two outlets. Sadly, my
brain has found the effort of forever conceiving twins quite unsustainable.
Next
on the list. Reverse the popular notion
- what if the opposite were the norm?
This
is rather like lateral-thinking Edward de Bono's creative notion of using the
word 'po' when you
Edward de Bono
make a statement that's norm's opposite. 'Po - planes fly upside down.' In Mr de Bono's books this approach always works - within minutes. My lips say 'Po,' however, and my brain says, 'Pooh.'
Talking
of Mr de Bono, have you noticed that as time went on all his books said the
same thing? The only difference was they got longer.
Back
to Mr Scott. Use your friend's
experiences, he says. Though I have tried this, I think it's a good way to
have no friends from whom to glean experiences, eventually. One of our friends,
for instance, complained that the only time I mentioned her family was in
relation to toilets.
On
to the next.
Recycle old ideas, says Mr Scott. This is
certainly very ecological, but I'm not sure if people want to hear my thoughts
on slaters (or wood lice) again, even if I approach them from a different
angle. (Say, upside down.)
Mr
Scott gets desperate by this time and recommends for number nine: Try to come up with an answer to a silly
question. Hmm, what about: Why are some people so masochistic they try and
write a blog post a day? Is that question silly enough?
And
finally, he says, think of something
you're curious about and ask questions. Okay…
What
does it mean to poke mollock? Does anything rhyme with orange, or month? Why isn't there a word in the English language for the back of the
knee? Is there a word in any language for the back of the knee?
Well,
well, these idea-inducing tips work after all.
This piece was originally written for the now defunct site, Triond, around 2007/8, at a time when I was
writing blog posts much more frequently.
No comments:
Post a Comment