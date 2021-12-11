Applying the Word

I was going back through an old diary this morning, and found this quotation from his commentary on 2 Kings, The Power and the Fury, page 205. As always, Davis is able to find ways to apply God's Word to our contemporary situation:
We might call ourselves
evangelicals and yet there is little zeal after personal piety, little effort
to teach and indoctrinate our families, not much passion to bear personal or
public witness - or to raise our voice against unbelief in our church
denomination. We don’t see why righteousness must be rigorous or godliness
aggressive.
This is so true of my own personal Christian behaviour, and no doubt of many others who claim to follow Jesus Christ, at least in the Western world. We live in a world full of stuff, full of distraction and full of things that call us away from our centre. Yet God has placed us in this part of the world. He doesn't expect us to succumb to its lifestyle, but to make our lifestyle distinctive in the midst of it.
Father God, help us to change, to be 'holy as You are holy.'
