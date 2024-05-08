Goodbye, DailyQuordlePoem - I think!

Around April 2022
a tweet suggesting writing a Daily Quordle Poem appeared on Twitter (or X, if
you prefer the simpler title). Whether the idea came from Kyle Edwards or David
Wright, I’m not sure, but the aim was to take the four words that were the solutions
to the Quordle puzzle of the previous day and use them as the first words on
each line in a four-line poem.
Joshua Ryan
These
are the original rules as set out on Twitter.
Write
a poem, lines starting with yesterday’s Quordle words (don’t “spoil” today’s
Quordle for others).
In one tweet!
Use the #DailyQuordlePoem hashtag.
Have
fun playing quordle.com to get the words!
Initially
a bunch of people were involved. Some dropped off quickly, some stayed longer
before vanishing, and a few remained until late 2023 or early 2024.
The
form appealed to me, and I could play around with it since there was no big
gatekeeper saying I couldn’t. So sometimes I used the four words at the ends of
the lines. Sometimes, if I got a day behind, I combined the words from the two
days into one poem, some at the front, some at the back, mixing and matching as
it suited. (Which usually broke the second rule above.)
Some
poets had used the Quordle words as part of another word, or in different ways
played around in their use of them. I adopted most of these techniques as well.
Somewhere
along the line David Wright (@ohthatwright@mas.to)
set up DailyQuordlePoem.com,
and would give us yesterday’s words onsite so that we didn’t have to go and
find them. (Or do the Quordle itself to find them, which I found a bit
time-consuming.)
By
2024 David would sometimes get behind posting the words, and we might get four
or five days’ worth altogether. So I wrote several ‘long form’ Quordle poems,
using all the words from those days in four line stanzas.
To
challenge myself more with the four-line poem, I’d put the words in
alphabetical order. When the long form ones came along, I’d put all the
words in alphabetical order, thus forcing myself to be as creative as possible
with a restriction. And it worked.
But
by this time there was hardly anyone else writing the poems, and David had
pointed me to a website where I could pick up yesterday’s words on my own.
Occasionally he’d catch up and post two or three poems at a time, but obviously
life took over and he became too busy. I carried on, only taking a break when I
went overseas in April of 2024.
Finally
it became a bit lonely being the only person visible on the site, and a couple
of days ago, after trying to write a Quordle poem or two and feeling quite
dissatisfied with them, I decided it was perhaps time for me to call it a day
as well. Previously the restrictions of the form had inspired creativity. Now
it just wasn’t working.
The
good things about the Quordle poem were its short form, its given words as
starting points, its flexibility. Working at one of the poems for a quarter of
an hour was a good way to stimulate the brain for other writing work.
I’m
sorry to leave, but there’s not really anyone else to talk to anymore. And
seeing others being challenged by the words was stimulating. Maybe there'll be
a revival at some point...
2 comments:
That’s a shame, Mike. Maybe there’s another short-form poetry challenge you could do.
I'm sure there is, Chris. I'll have to keep my eyes peeled...!
