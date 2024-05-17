Play and fail

I've been reading the book, Shakespeare - the man who pays the rent over the last several days. In it Brendan O'Hea interviews Judi Dench on the Shakespearian roles she's played over her career. It's full of insights into character, acting, rehearsing, understanding how people behave and much more, along with a few sniffy moments from Dench when O'Hea asks a difficult question or makes what seems to her to be a squishy statement.
I've made a note of two particular comments I appreciated, though I could have copied dozens more.
On page 216 she responds to a comment from O'Hea, who says,
Sinead Cusack once said: ‘Acting is the shy person’s revenge on the world.’
Dench responds: ‘Absolutely true. I couldn’t agree more. What a brilliant thing to say. Much easier for a shy person to walk out onstage pretending to be someone else than to enter a room full of people at a party as themselves.’
The last sentence was what most struck a chord with me. When I did some acting over a period of ten years or so I found it interesting that I could get up on stage and perform with ease when I was playing a different person. If asked to get up and make a speech, or present something as myself, or walk into a room full of people and be the centre of attention, I became nervous and stammery. In other words the real me doesn't like to show off. Once I'm hidden behind a character, I'm happy to be as big a show off as the next man.
The other comment relates to all manner of creative tasks, including the writing of books. On page 226 Dench talks about the director Trevor Nunn, after a general discussion of how it was to work with different directors:
'No, give me Trevor Nunn
any day. I’ve seen Trevor speechless with laughter in the rehearsal room, and
it only makes you dare to do more. Dare to do things that may be outrageously
wrong. But at least try them. Get them out of your system. And also that kind
of relationship engenders playfulness and invention. Because you can’t be
creative if you’re frightened and anxious. You have to be allowed to laugh and
play and fail.'
You have to be allowed to laugh and play and fail. As a writer you have to allow yourself to laugh at your work, to play with it, and to fail - and start again. No writer worth his or her salt can afford to take their own writing too seriously.
Photo courtesy of imdb.com
No comments:
Post a Comment