Do I ever stop writing about Procrastination?


Procrastination takes all sorts of forms.

I’ve written about some of these before, and about we can do about them, but I want to mention a heavyweight one that arises.

This is where you find yourself saying that the story just doesn’t have the wings to fly, that it’s too much like everything else you’ve written, that the complexity of it will never make sense. Might as well abandon it.

That there are better things in life to be doing.

This is a tough one to deal with, because there are always ‘better’ things to be doing. If you’re of a hedonist mode, this can mean spending more time enjoying yourself, not struggling with some half-baked story.

Or more altruistically, you know you should be helping other people, you should be making the world a better place. This doesn’t need to be on some big scale: it can be as simple as getting a housebound person from A to B.

Or, for a Christian who writes, you can find yourself saying you don’t think this is really what God wants you to do with your time. Check out this essay by James Sinclair for some good thinking on that.

Any one of these seems like a valid excuse, but the result is that even if you put your story metaphorically in the bottom drawer, and cover it with a heap of other things so you don’t see it, it will still nag away at you.

Be brave and tell yourself the truth. You’ve mostly stopped because planning the story, even at a moderate level of planning, is extremely hard work. Your brain doesn’t like hard work, therefore it would prefer you to make seemingly valid excuses to stop.

So what to do?

The answer is simple, but needs courage. Tell your brain that nothing is ever achieved without hard work, and remind it that you’ve been through this before, and you may have to go through it again. But abandoning the story is not the answer to your problem.

The answer to the problem is…hard brain work.

Get on with it.

Mike Crowl's latest book, published late 2023, took five years to write. A good deal of that time was spent in overcoming procrastination. 


The one ton cartoon courtesy of Re-artur

Chris Lovie-Tyler said...

This is why so many people dream about being writers (or painters or whatever) but never actually get round to it. It requires hard work--and the addressing of various kinds of fear.

I don't know whether Chuck Close or Stephen King was the first to say this, but, since this is a writing blog, we'll go with Stephen King:

"Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work."

Get to work, Mike! 😆

Mike Crowl said...

Thanks for the encouragement, Chris!

Chris Lovie-Tyler said...

👍

