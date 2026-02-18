First published in Column 8 on the 8th April, 1992
It’s a truism that as we get older the years seem to go by
faster. Most of us have become used to it. But it’s pretty disturbing when kids
who haven’t even reached their teens say that the years are going too fast.
When I was a kid, and no doubt when other people of my
generation were kids, there seemed to be all the time in the world.
Time to spend all day doing things. Holidays lasted forever,
and parents weren’t desperate for us to get back to school. A week was an
eternity, and a year was such that you could barely contemplate it.
These days it’s not only the adults who suffer greatly from
lack of time. Why?
The reason I ask, in my rather rhetorical way, is that I’ve
felt as though I’ve been chasing my shadow all year. (And I don’t just mean Column
8 deadlines.)
Not only did the holidays shoot past before I could regain
my breath, but I was plunged into the New Year in the same fashion as a stone
tossed into a pool by a thoughtless boy, and ever since I’ve been trying to
stop sinking.
Last year I had free evenings. Now they’re so cluttered I can
hardly find to spare. And I don’t mean cluttered with family matters – I’m
talking about outside things impinging on them; the evening meal is barely
finished before it’s off to this, or quick, someone’s coming round.
Last year weekends seemed long enough to get at least one or
two things done. Now they’re a frenzy of activity, driving someone in the
family from A to B and someone else from C to D, and not forgetting to pick
someone else from E on the way. That’s if all the best laid-out plans don’t
slide into some totally chaotic schedule.
Which is why I ask where the time has gone, or rather, who’s
snaffled it?
The telephone is one culprit. This creature is superlative
for getting messages across quickly, but it’s major power lies in its facility
for making last minute arrangements. ‘Yes, we’ll pick up so and so on the way –
no, we’ve got plenty of time…’
The car is another time-consuming beast. There’s a paradox. The
worst thing about a car, especially in Dunedin, is that you leave leaving till
the last minute. Consequently, you try and fit something else into the time
saved which means you’re worn out before you go where you’re going.
Television is bugbear number three. I find it a very
unrelenting tyrant. It steals so much time you’d use better for something else;
then those other things have to be squashed around it. Whole evenings (and
cricket-watching days) can be sacrificed to the monster, while the more useful
things you’d planned are pushed onto tomorrow, making tomorrow a nightmare.
Most of our labour-saving devices reduce the time taken to
do the job, but insist on a payment – the eating up of real relaxation and
leisure. Constant Sunday trading is another devourer, making real rest an almost
extinct species.
This year I haven’t had time to make a New Year resolution,
but now I’m determining to set aside at least half an hour a day just to sit
around and do nothing.
Even if I have to get up at five in the morning to do it.
My 1992 self would perhaps be appalled at the lifestyle we now live, where leisure is practically a forgotten thing. You have to make time for it – if you can.
Then there’s the cellphone, streaming TV – and of course,
the computer.
