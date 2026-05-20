First published in Column 8 on the 19th August, 1992
During the Vietnam War the public expressed outrage when a
piece of newsfilm seen on television showed a member of one side of the warring
factors being shot in the head, and killed.
The outrage was because the end of a human life was treated
as mere newsfodder. His personhood didn’t matter – he was being used as an
example of the horrors of war.
No one denies those horrors. The horrors of modern life are
multitudinous. What concerns me is that these horrors are more and more being
used by the media in a way that turns us all into spectators at a gladiatorial
bloodbath.
I have come across two examples recently, neither of which I
sought out, and both of which linger on malevolently in the recesses of my
mind. And if these two came to my attention so easily, how many more have there
been that have not crossed my path?
I wrote a
few weeks ago about the media and the royal couple, and the way in which
the lives of these two were being abused. The lack of moral concern in some
parts of the media is an abuse as sickening as sexual abuse of children.
You can say that by writing about them I’m extending the
abuse still further. But unless someone writes, how do we combat the immoral
flow?
The first instance occurred on television in one of those
news compilation programmes, and discussed the murder of a teenage girl by her
father.
This Middle Eastern family had emigrated to the States. The father
lived by the old rules; the 15-year-old daughter wanted to live by the new. By his
culture’s standards, the father considered her rebellious, especially when she
went out and got an after-school job. The father forbade such behaviour. When the
daughter continued to work, the father one night took a kitchen knife and
stabbed her to death. In his culture that was ‘acceptable’ punishment for her
behaviour.
Of course it wasn’t acceptable in the culture of the USA,
and he was imprisoned. Nothing very startling about all that, you say. Nothing,
except that somehow the US authorities had suspected foul play might occur, and
had bugged the house. Unfortunately for the girl, no one was listening the
night she died. Only a tape-recorder picked up the terrified screams as the
child was repeatedly stabbed.
And those screams were played over and over on television. Not
some actress simulating horror, but a child’s dying agonies as her own father
killed her. Was the broadcast necessary?
The other situation is worse, and also involved young
people: the murderer was around seventeen, the victim maybe a couple of years
younger. These two boys were part of an ongoing Asian war. But the news magazine
article in which they became known to the world was on revenge.
Somehow a photographer was there at the moment when the murderer,
in revenge, used a heavy knife to stab his victim in the chest.
And now comes the part that sickens. That observer
photographed the murder. He took more photos of the murderer now satisfied at
having achieved revenge. Some editor paid that photographer for those photos,
and a writer for writing about them. Some publisher published them. The victim’s
personhood became nothing. His death was mere newsfodder.
In the 17th century John Donne said, ‘Any man’s
death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind.’
Isn’t there a point where the objectivity of the media goes
beyond the reporting, and reporters discern that they are involved in Mankind? Isn’t
there a point where getting the news becomes much less important than the life
of those involved? Is there any sense of moral outrage left?
Since I wrote this article over thirty years ago people have become numb to
such violence being shown on screen or on the Internet: either it’s reality,
and real people die in front of our eyes, or it appears in movies and
television with the kind of grisly detail that once would have been
unacceptable in so-called entertainment. Such scenes are commonplace, and the
media thrives on them.
Sadly, even the best of us are becoming immune to these
scenes because they are innumerable.
It’s interesting that journalists who watched the hour
long compilation of video shot by people who were attacked and killed in the
invasion of Israel by Hamas on the 7th of October, 2023, has proved
that even the media is not entirely immune to the human suffering that was
shown. Many of those audiences found themselves still able to be shocked.
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