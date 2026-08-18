First published in Column Eight on the 21st April, 1993
Every employer must at some time have sat down to face that most delicate and awe-inspiring of tasks: the writing of a testimonial for a departing employee whose stay has not endeared them to you.
A type-rope tread is required. How to be fair without
destroying the person’s working future? On the other hand you need to warn
prospective employers of whom they may be employing.
A code is needed. Here are a few examples of its use.
I recommend him heartily to any other employer: I’m
happy as long as he’s not working for us.
A sparkling, witty, vivacious and outgoing person who
communicates easily with both customers and staff: Never stops talking long
enough to do any work.
This person will revolutionize your office procedures:
Once he gets hold of your files you’ll never find anything again.
Efficiency is her other name: She not only corrects
all your spelling mistakes – she re-writes your letters.
Picks up new tasks so quickly, you’ll wonder why you need
to train her: She can’t be told anything because she already knows it all.
Exceptional at handling the firm’s finances: Must
have been putting his hand in the till, but we couldn’t catch him doing it.
Self-confident, innovative, full of new ideas,
progressive and dynamic: He knew more than the boss.
This person has become skilled in all our operations and
knowledgeable about all our tasks. He has never missed a day’s work, and has
put in extra time without remuneration (frequently missing lunch breaks to get
jobs finished). He has taken work home, and even called up during his holidays
to see how things are going: He used to be the manager.
Of course, that’s the employers’ viewpoint. Supposing employees
had to write testimonials for their bosses – what sort of doublespeak would be
needed then? Some examples…
An excellent supervisor: It’s a relief when he stops
looking over your shoulder to see if you’re doing the job properly.
Often calls you into his office to discuss working
problems: Is always demanding you go upstairs so he can threaten to sack
you.
Very good at give and take: Gives abuse then takes a
bit off your wages.
Makes sure everything in the office is well-oiled: He’s
a greaseball.
Keeps staffs’ personal problems confidential: Keeps
details in a file which may be brought out and used in evidence against you.
Likes to make sure everything is running smoothly at all
times: A one-man band with no idea how to delegate.
Allows staff to work at their own pace: Spends the
whole day in his office ringing up the TAB, or working out how much he can deduct
for expenses, or programming his computer to give him the next six figures in
the Lotto.
Sensitive and concerned about staff needs: Will only
bawl you out in front of everyone when you’ve made the mistake of the century;
or when your wife has left you and the kids and somehow managed to sign your
house over to your mother-in-law; or when the big chief from head office is down
on a PR trip with reps from the Japanese sister company.
Usually even-tempered, and manages to keep her cool even
under the most stressful circumstances: As long as the stressful
circumstances are yours she’ll be okay; but when she’s having morning sickness,
or finds that her husband forgot to put pickle in her ham sandwiches, or when
instead of sending out the top copy the typist has fast-posted the carbon she’d
scribbled rude remarks on – then, and only then does she exhibit a little
distemper.
|courtesy: https://www.amtec.us.com
The TAB is the agency that controlled betting on racehorses
at this time; now it also covers betting on a wide range of sports with human
participants. It’s been running for some seventy years.
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