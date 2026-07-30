Good intentions

First published in Column 8 on the 10th March, 1993
Grammy award winner Eric Clapton sings a poignant song, with words along the lines of ‘Would I know your name, if I saw you in heaven?’ This song heart-tugs, rousing hard-to-deal-with emotions. There’s a plaintive cry of hopelessness.
Clapton may or may not be interested, but I have it on
authority that there will be no tears in heaven, and I can’t see any sensible
reason why we shouldn’t know people’s names there. His song, however, makes an
interesting contrast to those of the 60s and 70s, when Lennon and Co told us we
didn’t need God; rather we needed to ‘Imagine there’s no heaven.’
A cry of hopelessness, and tears on Earth. What to do and
where to start?
In recent weeks a group of churches issued a combined ‘Message
of Intent’ (a thing unthinkable a couple of decades ago) which dealt primarily
with a social justice initiative in a (post) God-zone.
Though I’m told the media extensively discussed the
statement, I’m not sure the said principles reached the ears of the person in
the street. Just to recap on them, the churches want (1) the life and dignity
of human beings enhanced; (2) to encourage good relationships in the community.
They want us (3) to recognise that all are called to work
for the common good; (4) to believe work is an expression of human worth and
self-respect, which all people have a right to; (5) to proclaim that the poor
and vulnerable must be a major concern in social policy.
All very worthwhile statements. I’m sure they weren’t only
being proclaimed to church members. The churches are declaring to those in
power the need for social justice. Though the New Zealand churches have been
noticeably remiss in their role as a voice of any authority for several decades,
they’re to be applauded for making up lost ground.
Many New Zealanders don’t think the church as a body counts
for much, but it still, in fact, has a very substantial role to play in the history
and workings of this nation. I believe it’s gradually coming back into its own.
The churches are the ones picking up what they can of the
pieces the Government has dropped in its be-all-and-end-all approach to
economics. And last year it was a churchman who rightly informed Jim Bolger he
was misquoting the Gospel.
Moreover, though non-churchgoers may not yet be aware of it,
Christians are closer in unity now than they have been since they first came to
this land. They haven’t got it all together yet, but it’s coming.
All that aside, I look at these five principles, and find
there’s something lacking. They could just as easily have been produced as part
of a party-political manifesto. As a statement of intent by Christians, a major
piece of Christianity is missing.
To quote another part of the statement, the five principles
are ‘firmly rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ.’ Yes, I guess you could
say they are, although one of Jesus’s provocative statements was, ‘You’re always
going to have the poor with you; pay attention to Me while you have the chance.’
The five principles, it seems to me, need to have a sixth
added to make them worthy of the Christian body. Jesus Christ, for all His good
works on Earth, which we’re told were too many to be counted, came here for a
more specific purpose than any of the five stated above.
He came to make a way that could change people’s lives from
the inside out. Thus when the people wanted more bread, He spoke about feeding
their spirits; when they wanted to make Him an earthly King, He told them His
kingdom wasn’t of this world, and hid from them.
I rejoice that the church is finally getting up off its
chuff and doing what it has always done best. But I want to see it doing the
whole job, dealing not only with the outer person, but with the inner.
I can’t find any reference to Jim Bolger misquoting the Gospel online, so I don’t know what this was referring to. And I also can’t find further details of the ‘Statement of Intent.’ Like so many well-intentioned things it appears to have disappeared from history, though perhaps someone can point me to a copy of it.
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