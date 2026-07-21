Perspectives

First published in Column Eight on the 14th Feb, 1993
I was disappointed to read that the distributors, Everard Films, had taken off the short film accompanying Strictly Ballroom, because of complaints.
Put together excellently, with the right amount of aplomb,
this little piece of fantasy, The Singing
Trophy, (about a hunter who can’t
find the right sound amongst his chorus of singing heads), was a nonsense idea
taken as far as it could go and no more. The makers expected their audience
would see it for what it was: an extended joke.
Why there should have been complaints I can’t quite
understand. Surely it wasn’t because animals were treated only as trophies? If that
was the case, someone had lost their sense of humour.
The film in no way said it’s a worthwhile hobby to go out
and kill animals just to tack their heads up on the wall. The hunter had no one
to impress with his trophies except his taciturn father, and was in fact shown
to be a fool, evidenced by the way in which he rather mysteriously wound up on
the wall himself.
I hope we’re not becoming a humourless nation, which can’t
see a joke when it’s right under its nose. With so many people crying about
their rights, we’re in danger of losing our perspective. We all have room for
improvement in our attitudes towards our neighbours, but losing our sense of
humour in the process won’t help.
I’m reminded of a curious article I read a while ago on the
film, Hook.
Someone in the UK claimed that the character of Captain Hook
was disablist. In other words, because the villain was a disabled person this
merely reinforced the idea that disabled people were different and in some
mysterious way, evil.
Anyone who saw the film will recognise that the last thing
you thought about with Captain Hook was his disability. If anything he proved
the case for disabled people: they can do anything! Hook’s motivation in the
story isn’t his disability, although he’s out for vengeance. Hook desires to
rule.
The desire to rule twists the mind, not the body, and is an
evil any person, able-bodied or disabled, is capable of indulging in.
Incidentally, I have made two errors of language in the
above paragraph: one is supposed to say, ‘people with disabilities,’ or ‘differently
abled,’ instead of disabled people, and ‘non-disabled,’ instead of able-bodied.
I understand the political desire that goes on behind such
forced change of the language, but sometimes it’s the same as the approach
taken to films like The Singing Trophy: dragging the howitzer out of the
cupboard to swat the fly.
Real changes in the language come from the imaginative side
of life, not from the propagandist.
* * *
Well,
I’ve strayed a little from my subject, so I’ll stray a little further. I was
pleased to read that Jennie Kjelgaard, the dancing teacher, has been made a
Fellow of the Royal Academy of Dancing. I was disturbed, however, to hear that
this ball of energy was nearly 70!
I
worked with Jennie many moons ago when I played for the Gilbert and Sullivan
Society’s production rehearsals. Along with Waric Slyfield, Jennie revolutionised
the approach to producing these operettas. She even introduced a ballet into The
Mikado. Inconceivable! And perhaps even more unheard of, she convinced a
herd of left-footed male chorus members to dance.
For
years the chorus had ‘danced’ two steps forward, two to the side, two steps
back and two to home base. Jennie’s sparkling and witty choreography brought
life to the Gilbert and Sullivan productions which, through too great an
adherence to tradition, had become stale.
Good
on yer, Jennie.
Sadly, I can find very little about Jennie Kjelgaard online – only brief mentions, or an obituary that doesn’t tell us anything about her career and personality. The same goes for Waric Slyfield, who brought great brilliance to the Dunedin theatre scene for a few short years. I had a brief connection with both of them in the mid-sixties, from memory, but neither of them stayed long in the city.
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