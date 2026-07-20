First published in Column 8 on the 27th January, 1993
I have now realised I’m no longer cut out for marriage,
parenting, friendships, and holidays – and any combination of the above.
I’m beginning to think all our efforts to prepare for
holidays (and live through them) are a waste of time. Our mental health might
actually improve if we carried on working. Not only would we avoid the stress
of trying to fit 52 weeks into 49 or less, but the productivity of the country
might actually go up.
People often quote at me, ‘A change is as good as a holiday.’
I’m now wondering if it’s somehow possible to have the change without the
holiday.
Why all this fuss? Telling you in detail would be too
emotionally draining at present. I may need some months to internalise the
trauma of the last couple of weeks.
Part of the problem with holidays is that I’ve finally
realised parents and children work to very different agendas. When parents want
to relax and doze in the sun the kids want to make sandcastles and throw
buckets of seawater over them. When parents become older and wiser and want to
go for long peaceful walks in the native bush, the kids want to bury their
heads in the stereo they snuck on board, and deafen themselves on Guns N’ Roses.
While the children are small, holidays down by the beach
seem wondrous – until you realise what a mountain of clothing you must take in
order to compensate for each fall in the mud or each fully-dressed swim. And it
always rains a lot more on holidays: washing machines appear to follow the ‘change
is as good’ maxim and become inconveniently absent.
We stayed at a beach crib one year. Each of the children in
turn managed to pick up some bug that caused them to vomit up a spectacular
reddish mixture – all over the crib carpet. Fortunately we weren’t far from
town and were able to drive home for clean-ups and fresh supplies – three days
in a row.
Living under a real roof at least is marginally like home. Foolishly
we joined the rugged tent brigade for a period. Our tent was an amazing construction
that had two rooms, several windows, and extra doors; it also kept out the
worst downpour I’ve ever experienced. But by the time a week had finished,
there were nappies in our bed – clean or dirty, who could tell? – dozens of
little wet garments wondering why they being allowed to go mouldy, and bits of
food residing happily under every footfall.
As well, we understood why progress had left tents behind as
housing material. One night, about two in the morning, some hoons drove into
the domain. Headlights blazing and tyres digging mini-hangi pits all round the
ground, they spent a half hour racing up to the tent flaps, missing them only at
the last moment. A piece of canvas doesn’t seem much protection against a
roaring mass of metal.
Masses of metal are another cause of holiday stress. I have
only just begun to feel confident that my current vehicle will get us there and
back without conking out on some isolated unsealed road.
One year, after packing up the car to come home, we stepped
inside the crib for a last minute check. The car decided it wouldn’t wait any
longer. It rolled cheerfully down the slope until a stubborn church building
signalled stop!
Another year we borrowed a van and trailer. (Never borrow
anything mechanical or electrical.) On the way home over the northern motorway the
van selfishly drank all the radiator water and strangulated the motor.
What’s the solution?
Next year I may send my wife off floundering with her
friends. The kids can go and stereo-blast the birds off the trees somewhere
while sitting wrapped up inside pretending they’re at home.
I’ll just loll about at work and do nothing, enjoying the
fact that everyone else is away – suffering.
Don’t ask me why Guns N’ Roses has an apostrophe after the N. Pak’nSave, which appears as one word, has it before the N, which makes slightly more sense, but not much.
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