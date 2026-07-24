Bald again

First published in Column 8 on the 3rd March, 1993
I’ve written previously about studies done in the United States on bald and bearded men, and the speculative and contradictory conclusions that were reached.
Bald men were supposed to have ‘evolved’ their baldness to
impress the fair sex. Apparently that wasn’t such a good idea. A new study
(published in all seriousness, one assumes, in the Journal of the American Medical Association),
says that totally bald men are three times more likely to die of a heart
attack than those with a full head of hair.
Significantly, the study was funded by a company which makes
a treatment for baldness.
Only men with vertex (see below) baldness are seriously at
risk. Men who are partially bald can relax a little, and fellers like me, whose
hair is receding at a pace only marginally faster than Australia is heading
towards Singapore, are not even in the running for a heart attack. (Well, not
as a result of hair loss anyway – a fatality might occur if my wife went ‘ boo!’
in the night.)
Tom Peters (In Search of
Excellence) writes that he now keeps his massive Chambers dictionary on
his desktop not only to check out words he can’t spell, but as a way of
discovering new words. I find reports of medical studies are just as effective:
new words are always cropping up in them.
I had to drag my dictionary down from the shelf to look up ‘vertex.’
In maths, it means the point opposite the base of a figure. I suppose that’s appropriate
for its use here. The word comes from the Latin word for whirlpool (as does ‘vortex’),
but that hardly befits someone bald. Vertex whirlpool hair-swirling cannot be
seen on a bald head.
Would you believe that there had been either other studies
done on baldness and heart attacks before this latest one? The obsession with
coronary baldness is remarkable. Not being bald, I’d think there were rather
more pressing problems for scientists to get their teeth into. (Getting their
teeth into baldness, anyway, could be painful.)
However, these previous studies very sensibly concluded that
smoking and hypertension were likelier culprits in coronary disease. You’d
think that would satisfy. Quite frankly, bandying medical terminology about doesn’t
convince me of the bald heart attack syndrome. But it is very poetic: metabolic
by-product of testosterone, and artery-clogging cholesterol. I love it!
As usual with these studies there are obstinate bald men who
are the exceptions, refusing to die of anything but what they intend to die of.
My father, who was well into baldness, died of cancer. His bald brother, who at
88 is still going strong, suffers only from a little short-term memory loss.
And it’s a probability (though not a mathematical one) that
sometime soon the results of a study done on hairy-headed, -chinned, or -chested
men will ‘prove’ they are more like to die of gangrene than the fortunate bald.
I wish that hairy man, Albert Einstein, had done a little
tangent work on his balding relatives when he was into relativity. Then we
might have had a genuine solution to the coronary problem years ago, instead of
waiting till now for nine studies of depilatory (bald-faced?) speculation.
Least anyone out there thinks I’m being baldist in my remarks, let me encourage them. There’s one positive thing about being bald. As the old proverb says: Bald heads are soon shaven. (And cheap to keep that way, I’d guess.
My uncle Reg playing chess with me in Queenstown where we went
for a holiday when he and his second wife came for a visit.
Re-reading this piece again in 2026 reminds me that I have had a heart attack. Last year, in March. Hmm.
My uncle, mentioned above, died just a little under a
year after this was written. He increasingly suffered from Alzheimer’s (not
just memory loss, it turned out) and his last year or two involved some painful
episodes for his wife. He appears occasionally in one of my other blogs: https://hannaganfamily.blogspot.com/
- search for Reg (Crowl).
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