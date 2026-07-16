First published in Column 8 on the 22nd December, 1992
Welcome to Christmas 1992!
Squabbling city councillors, silly-walking Parliamentarians
squeezing through last minute legislation. Endless ignorable junk-mail (sorry,
direct marketing promotions); loot and lotto-buying foot-sore shoppers;
harassed retailers, credit-card consuming, even greed-encouraging.
Welcome to Arkwright-like shops open at all hours – even
unto the hour of midnight thereof. Only Christmas Day remains as an oasis of
peace in the middle of the restless seas of retailing. Restless, and desiring
even to eat up Christmas Day itself.
Soup-kitchens galore for the poor. Deadline-meeting
columnists. Welcome to Christmas 1992!
Finnish women’s organisations say children may find Mother
Christmas less scary than Santa Claus. They believe Santa should have a female
companion who could take his sleigh and reindeer around the world delivering
presents. ‘That would be really equality,’ Ms Leena Ruusuvuori said.
Mother Christmas? I bet there’ll be no climbing down
chimneys for her – she’ll just want to drive the sleigh. (Anyway, the only
chimney now left in our house is a flue, so no roly-poly Mother or Father
Christmas is going to make their way down that.)
And no thumping down on the roof for Mother Christmas, with
reindeer hooves scratching the paint work. She’ll drive her vehicle up the road
at a respectable hour (while the kids are still up), and they’ll be able to
come and grab their goodies straight off the sleigh. Forget all that masculine
mystery and excitement. Trouble is, Mother Christmas sounds like a door-to-door
saleswoman, to me.
Welcome to Christmas 1992!
Let’s forget all the bustle and hassle and do a bit of
contemplating, in keeping with the reason for the season.
We used to have a picture on our living-room wall which hung
there, not just at Christmas, but all year round. It was a very simple picture
of the aforesaid Father Christmas, and put him perfectly in place.
In the picture he was kneeling at the foot of a cradle. The
cradle contained the Christ child, and Father Christmas was kneeling in
adoration, a smile full of wonder on his face. He was worshipping the greatest
Christmas gift of all: Jesus Christ.
You’ll have noticed in the rush and confusion described
above that there wasn’t a lot of kneeling going on (unless one happens to be a
shoe salesperson). Yet in the Christmas story kneeling is kept in focus.
First there was a group of smelly shepherds, straight from
the fields and from sleeping right amongst the sheep, dags ground into their
woolly jackets and breeches, and without a deodorant to roll between them.
They’d heard the message from a rather unusual source, and
came and found the baby lying in the animals’ feeding trough. And they knelt in
adoration. For one thing, this child was the son of their shepherd King, David.
But the angels had told them more: this child was the Son of God, and was His
gift to a pain-filled world.
And at some later point, wise men from the East appeared (we
don’t even know what made them ‘wise’), with gifts for this ordinary-looking
baby. They were foreigners, aliens, non-Jews, despised Gentiles – just like you
and me. And they too knelt in adoration.
This Christmas, as we kneel beside the pine-smelling tree,
putting presents under it; or maybe as we kneel beside an excited child opening
a precious package; or maybe as we kneel to clean leftovers off the floor, we
could let our knees remind us, hopefully for more than a moment, why we celebrate
Christmas at all.
There are now dozens of versions of Santa kneeling before Jesus. Many of them get it just right; some go overboard. None that I’ve seen so far are quite like the picture I was talking about, but I’ve included one above that fits the bill - sorry, can't tell you who the artist is.
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