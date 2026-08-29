First published in Column Eight on the 19th May, 1993
Demeaning is the new in-word. Warren Cooper tossed it around like a hollow caber a few weeks ago when he claimed that the media is demeaning the Government. With all due respect it isn’t hard to do this, particularly when one minister (who shall be nameless) on the radio modestly declared he was ‘sincere and hardworking.’
However, demeaning the Government is child’s play compared
with some of the more heavy duty demeaning that’s presently going on.
The Demeaning (formerly the Indecent) Publications Tribunal
ruled recently that in pornography men are harder to demean than women. This rather
curious ruling compares the treatment of men in a series of homosexual magazines
with that of women in ‘heterosexual’ pornography mags.
Thus while women are ‘always’ treated as objects in
heterosexual mags, the men in the homosexual ones were treated as both objects
and subjects. So that’s okay. Follow? I must admit it took me several careful
readings of the news report to understand what was being said.
Why do I have this niggling feeling that there’s something
awry in all this wordplay?
I agree that an all-male porno mag doesn’t reinforce
negative male attitudes to women, or reinforce gender-based inequalities. Of
course it won’t. But surely that isn’t what the Indecent Publications Tribunal
was set up to judge!
The IPT was set up to rule on indecency, not on inequality
between the sexes, and I think it’s failed to do this. I also think it no
longer understands the meaning of the word demeaning.
Demeaning has the sense of debasing. These days we usually
understand it as an action on the part of one person or group which demeans
another human being or group.
Surely, therefore, indecency itself is demeaning, quite
apart from whether it debases women or men. And magazines are pornographic when
they display human genitalia in such a way as to treat them merely as objects with
no sacred worth, showing human bodies impersonally and without regard for their
dignity.
The borderlines are being stretched constantly, of course,
even in magazines that in no way would call themselves pornographic. But I think
the average person has a fairly good idea, with or without the help of ITP, of
what constitutes pornography.
In Melbourne the same curious double-standard as that used
by the IPT recently appeared. A billboard of a naked 17-year-old youth with
smutty words across his private parts was considered by women to be okay. However,
it would have showed a ‘dominant and repressive’ social attitude if the person
had been a young girl.
In New Zealand we have a naked man walking down the street
on a television ad: in fact men dropping their pants on TV has become almost
commonplace. Those who complain are told it’s only humorous.
Female strip shows are called degrading, yet women now
attend male strip show in droves. How can it be demeaning for one half of the
human race and not for the other?
The over-emphasis on exposing the human body in our society
is excused on the basis that we’ve somehow matured from attitudes of the past. In
fact it’s typical symptom of a society rapidly heading toward un-civilisation,
and towards the decay, erosion and ultimate overthrow that normally follows
such behaviour.
The Demeaning Publications Tribunal, meanwhile, contributes
to our downfall, by allowing indecent publications to be sold. And the pornographic
merchants of the world sit back and laugh, and rake in the dough.
The IPD was
dissolved a few months after this column was written, and replaced by the
Office of Film and Literature Classification – now called the Classification
Office. It covers a wide range of areas, in part as a result of the huge
changes that have come about due to digital information.
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