First published in Column 8 on the 15th December, 1993
I know Christmas is sometimes called (most aptly) the ‘silly season,’ but some communities go more for the ‘silly reason.’ I’ve probably mentioned the following episode in my column previously, so bear with me being repetitive in my old age.
When my youngest was still at kindergarten, I asked the head
teacher why the children weren’t singing Christmas carols during the days
before Christmas. She said they couldn’t do that because it would offend those
for whom Christmas had no special significance.
The minority rules, okay? Never mind that carols at
Christmas, and Christmas itself, are woven into the web of our culture, whether
you have any Christian association or not.
Now I see that the wise and respected burghers of
Birmingham, in England, have gone the same way. They’ve banned the symbols of
Christmas from their street lighting. I could see why some anti-Christian people
might throw out Christian symbols, but in Birmingham even Santa Claus (who in
his present guise is far more the symbol of commercialism than Christmas) has
been given the push.
All in the name of ‘acknowledging’ the other communities. All
in the name of tolerance, no doubt. All in the name of political correctness –
gone overboard.
Birmingham’s festive lighting can now be seen as anything
and everything: celebrating the Hindu and Sikh winter festivals, the Jewish Chanukah
and the Chinese and Vietnamese New Year. I think it’s barmy.
Minority cultures expect us to accept their ways – when we’re
under their roofs, or within their compounds. We’re not allowed to do certain
things because of their protocol. Fair enough. But when the majority says it’s
going to deny its own culture, I begin to wonder if it has thought the matter
through.
I don’t personally think that Hindus or Sikhs or Jews or
Asians are going to care two hoots about what the culture within which they
have made their homes does. In fact, my feeling, if I were part of such a minority,
would be puzzlement as to why that majority culture wished to deny its own
heritage.
That was my argument with the kindy teacher several years
ago: why should my children be taught all about someone else’s culture when
their own was being suppressed? It doesn’t make sense. Our discussion was at
the time when certain parties in the land were claiming that the white majority
has no culture – a piece of rubbish that even Christmas goodwill finds hard to countenance.
Enough of grizzling at PC nonsense. Let’s look at something
more positive.
People in Paeroa are hoping to become New Zealand’s ‘Christmas
Town.’ They’ve been holding an
exhibition and festival right through December.
Among the displays is a 90-minute tour of Christmases past
and present, an art exhibition, a country music competition, an international
food fair, a ‘third world’ café, and a multimedia drama about New Zealand’s
first Christmas.
The business people and retailers have offered overwhelming support
and about 400 people in the community are expected to be involved. Good on them
for going all out for a celebration that can encompass real joy if we’ll allow
it.
I don’t see any point in pulling back from the celebration
of Christmas, whether you believe I the reasons why we celebrate it or not. Whatever
we do, don’t let’s be wimpy like the Brums – let’s be like the people from
Paeroa and go all out for it.
|Part of Birmingham Christmas Market in the mid-2020s
It’s chilling to read again that as long ago as some time in the mid-eighties there were people already playing the Woke card; our own heritage and customs were being pushed out by the so-called offence to people who didn’t happen to believe in them. Now in 2026 this has taken on the cloak of a huge industry, and anything that’s connected to our British and European heritage is in danger of being wiped out by people who were not only born into this heritage, but who benefit from it.
Not remembering the Birmingham incident after all these
years I thought I’d check up on it. Here’s Google’s AI take on it.
The claim that Birmingham City Council banned Christmas decorations and
Santa Claus from its streets in 1993 is a longstanding myth.
The rumour stems from a real media controversy that took place that
year, but the details were heavily distorted by local press:
·
The
Reality of the Lights: In
November 1993, Birmingham City Council installed festive street lights along
New Street. The contemporary, abstract design of the lights had been
unanimously approved by a cross-party committee of councillors and local trade
representatives.
·
The
Media Backlash: The Birmingham
Post ran an editorial criticizing the design because it did not explicitly
depict traditional images like Santa Claus, reindeer, fairies, wise men, or
angels. The paper accused the council of an "outbreak of political
correctness" and deliberately downgrading the Christian significance of
the holiday.
·
The
Council's Position: The
council never passed any ban on Christmas decorations or Santa Claus. UK
Parliament records from the time show that MPs even raised an Early Day Motion defending the council, labelling the
newspaper's reports as "anti-Labour fantasies" and "press
misrepresentation".
·
This
1993 dispute laid the groundwork for the much larger, internationally famous "Winterval"
myth in 1997 and 1998, when a generic marketing banner used by Birmingham
to promote 41 days of diverse winter events (including Christmas markets and
Diwali) was widely—and incorrectly—reported by national media as an official
attempt to rename or "ban" Christmas.
I haven’t disputed AI’s
take on this – though it would be interesting to see if it would rethink its
information – but when you read Michael
Chubb’s comments on his Winterval, it seems to me he’s still defending the
actions of this council after many years. Why Parliament got in on the story is
a bit of a mystery. It really had nothing to do with them; it was the
newspapers who spread most of the controversy, and apparently continue to do so
after all these years.
Paeroa continues its now
longstanding Christmas
Show. I’d be interested to know if its drama about the First NZ Christmas
was still part of it…
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