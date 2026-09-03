A (very) loose Spanish story

|Photo courtesy of the New York Times
In my last post on learning Spanish, I spoke about increasing fluency by memorising random sentences. This process got interrupted by the fact that I was also learning Psalm 139 at the same time, and I wanted to finish memorising it. Which I did.
Then I came back to the random sentences - as well as going
on to start learning Psalm 1, another one I’ve known in English for a long
time. In fact, I taught it to my kids as a song that I made up when they were
all still relatively young – my wife learned it at the same time. And
interestingly enough, everyone of them remembers it to some degree at least,
once we remind them of the tune.
Anyway, back to the random sentences. Here they are, just
for your information.
En una época
de engaño universal decir la verdad es un acto revolucionario.
El fuerte olor
a pintura me mareaba, así que salí a tomar aire.
Estoy de
acuerdo: será mejor vender la casa.
No recuerdo en
este momento, pero sé que anoche pasó algo grave.
Tenemos que
conducir a la izquierda de la linea blanca.
Cualquiera
puede venir a la fiesta.
Judas
Iscariote entregó a Jesús por treinta monedas de plata.
Lleva un
carrito para poner la compra.
Estacio el
coche en un estacionamiento y salió de él.
Mañana ayunaré
porque tengo que ir a hacerme unos análisis.
Here are the rough translations, so that you have some idea
what they’re all about.
In an age of universal deceit to tell the truth is a
revolutionary act. (It’s a quote from George Orwell, apparently.)
The strong paint smell made me sick, so I went outside to
get some air.
I agree: it will be best to sell the house.
I don’t remember at this moment, but something serious
happened last night.
We have to drive on the left side of the white line!
Anyone can come to the party.
Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for thirty pieces of
silver.
Get a trolley to put the shopping in.
I park the car in a car park and leave it.
Tomorrow morning I have to fast because I’m having some
tests.
You can see there’s nothing connected amongst them. Nor did
I choose them for particular words or grammar.
I spoke about using strong images in the last post to in
order both to remember them and their order. At that time I was thinking of calling
these to mind in a way that didn’t necessarily connect to the sentences as a
whole.
But when I learned the first lot of sentences I found I
would forget one or two and didn’t always get them in the same order. Not that
the order mattered particularly, but it does help to remember them. Eventually
I strung them onto a kind of ‘story’ and that helped enormously to remember
them and their order.
I should have worked on that basis with the third lot as
well, instead of trying give each of them ‘calling cards.’ So I took the idea
of strong images and using those stitched the sentences together in a very
loose story.
I’d had the ideas of explosions and battles and so on – I
mentioned this in the last post. I noticed that the first sentence talks about
revolution, and so suddenly a group of revolutionaries were taking over the
town, shooting up things and setting fire to houses.
The burning houses linked to the strong smell of paint – I
had in mind that in a hot climate (these were South American revolutionaries,
it appeared) the paint on houses might burn fiercely, and with a strong smell.
So sentence two sorted.
Next I imagined a husband and wife, caught up in the
revolution, and, with the houses around them being set on fire, deciding rather
ironically that it was time to sell their house. An unlikely possibility in the
real world, but this is a story.
And then the wife opens the back door to find someone lying
there who isn’t fighting with the revolutionaries. He’s bleeding badly
all over the porch and the lintel. He explains that he doesn’t remember at the
moment how this came about but obviously it was a serious matter.
The couple decide they have to take the risk of getting the
man to the hospital, which accounts for the wife yelling at the husband that
he’s driving on the wrong side of the road. Caused probably by other people
trying to leave town as well.
Of course they come to a road block - set up by the
revolutionaries. The man in charge finds the wounded man in the back of the
car. He’s possibly the one responsible for shooting him, coincidentally. He’s a
sarcastic bloke, as his words about ‘Anyone can come to the party’ indicate. We
know that the ‘party’ is likely to end in the death of the wounded man.
The wife knows something about this revolutionary, and that
he is a betrayer. Her comment about Judas and Jesus arises from this.
The road block is outside a supermarket. The revolutionary
thinks it’s a joke to say the husband should get a trolley to put the
‘shopping’ (the wounded man) in. But the couple are hesitant: what will become
of him?
Nevertheless the husband goes off, in his car, to park it in
the supermarket parking area, and bring back a trolley. His words about this
have a hint that he’s done something more than just leave the car. (Yes, I know
I’m stretching things a bit here!)
The final sentence has the wounded man saying the words
about ‘tomorrow morning’ and ‘tests’ – a grim joke perhaps indicating that
he’ll be tortured in the morning.
Of course this ‘story’ is full of plotholes, and only
partially goes anywhere. Or perhaps it leaves us up in the air and gives us a
desire to know what happens next (!)
Once these stories are well and truly memorised I’ll move
on, and we’ll see what happens next. Maybe.
2 comments:
That's such an amusing way of trying to memorise sentences, and I do love the imaginative story. However I am slightly perplexed as to how useful this method is in attempting to learn another language. C. T.
It's an attempt to bring some fluency to my learning. I wrote about this in an earlier blog post. I did Spanish with Duolingo for two years and it taught me a lot of things about the language, but left me without any real ability to speak it. Not having the ready means to work with a native speaker I decided to try to improve my fluency by memorising short sentences. There are several things that has taught me. It's given me more clarity about the verb tenses (and sent me back to actually learning more about how they work). It's made me more aware of the many little words - de, la, os, lo, etc - that Spanish uses regularly and which had never really clicked with me. Not only more aware but actually able to understand their purpose. It's given me more confidence to speak the language out loud, and by memorising bunches of words, I have a better sense of putting words together in the right order and speaking them. I have to do most of this without help from other humans. I know a couple of Spanish speakers, but I don't know if they're interested in helping me learn their language. Not as yet, anyway.
This isn't the only work I'm doing on Spanish; it's one aspect among several that I've tried or am still trying. But it's good for me and it's also interesting for my brain...
Hope that helps.
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