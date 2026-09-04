Column Eight and letters

A bunch of letters I received over the years regarding
Column Eight. Some of these came through the post, as things did in those days,
though my address was never advertised anywhere, and some were sent to the
Midweek/Weekender office.
25th May, 1992
Dear Mike,
We read with interest your Column
while in Dunedin once again last week. We wish to say that we appreciated your
tactful comments regarding the Dalai Lama’s Public Meeting in the Town Hall.
Thank you for exalting Jesus Christ as the complete answer
for this World and its People today. We do wish many ministers would speak out
from their Pulpits with this same courage as you have shown.
We have written a letter to the Bishop of Dunedin stating
our disapproval of the fact that St Paul’s Cathedral was used for the purpose
of a Public Meeting addressed by the Dalia Lama who represents the pagan god, ‘Buddha.’
It’s no small wonder that many people today are confused in trying
to find the truth.
Your cousin Denise (nee Hannagan) has recently told us who
you are. We are her Mother and Father-in-law.
Keep speaking out as you feel you have to.
God bless you for doing so
Eleanor & Bruce Teasdale, Arrowtown.
16th August, 1992
Dear Mr Crowl,
Thank you from all of us for your very kind
tribute to Dad in the Midweeker. Many people phoned to make sure we
saw it.
We have copied it several times now to send the news of Dad’s death to his good friends overseas – in Canada, USA, Japan etc.
Yours sincerely, Mary O’Neill, Dunedin
Dec 16, 92.
Dear ‘Mike’
You and
your column are really doing something for Dunedin, & Otago generally. You
say such wise words, inspiring faith, hope and love, & all the godly gifts
of mercy & justice & tolerance & truth. I look forward to your
column more than anything & I hope it will be instrumental in bringing many
souls to Christ (as He has been to me).
I hope your ‘virus’ & other painful experiences are of
the past now. You have had a bad time! And you expressed it very well, I
could feel it in my own bones.
This is written in an awful hurry. Some day we may meet, who
knows.
Meanwhile God bless you & guide you all your days.
In sincerity, Effie Todd (81 yr old widow – but rich in
Him).
Brockville, Dunedin.
29.5.93
By all means keep the copies of letters I sent.
You have some sort of influence & can spread it around –
every little helps.
I also sent copies to ‘Women Against Porn’ & SPCS (I don’t
know what they really do).
Rita Denham, South Dunedin
18.3.94
Dear Mr Crowl,
Your article continues to be excellent.
It seems a pity that the Midweek/Weekender has started
up an ‘Adults’ Entertainment’ column, hopefully it won’t gather momentum until
it reaches the mammoth proportions of the sleazy ads in the ODT, which are now
akin to a walk around a red light district.
Ironic that close to the ODT columns is a paragraph stating
that all ads must be in good taste. There is really no such thing these days,
but I wonder exactly what criterion the ODT goes by.
The media re much to blame for the increase in pornography,
sexual crimes, etc, in the way they continually dwell on it & dig out every
little detail. Grist to the mill for potential perverts.
Yours sincerely, Mrs R Denham, South Dunedin.
July 28/93
Well done, Mike! I really enjoyed Column Eight: Fisherwomen.
Not only was it great to read about women’s achievements but it was especially
gratifying to see a journalist refusing to condone the use of ‘girls’ to
describe adult women.
Thank you,
Yours sincerely
Shona Thompson, Dunedin.
August 23rd, 1994
Dear Mike Crowl
I meant to write to you immediately and congratulate you for
your bravery in writing the Monarchy letter in Column Eight for Midweek of 10th
Aug 94.
Your opinion as portrayed would be one that is held by many
silent Australian and New Zealand citizens.
While your Monarchy letter has appeared in Dunedin Star
Midweek, it should qualify for publication in all New Zealand daily
newspapers and that is what you may find difficult to achieve.
D J Ralston, Mosgiel.
As of the 4th of September, 2026 I’ve yet to
discover which column this relates to.
17 May 1995
Dear Mr Crowl
I feel I must write in sincere appreciation of your timely
column (‘Profane
but PC’) in today’s Midweek.
Thank you for so aptly stating in a public forum what so
many Christians strongly feel, yet cannot express due to lack of ability or
opportunity.
With this article, you have pushed home a vital point: ‘How
curious that political correctness protects all manner of groups but one.’ How
curious, indeed.
May God bless you.
Yours sincerely,
Mary L Falconer, Mosgiel.
(I do not expect any response to this letter).
This came on a small card with no date:
Dear Mike,
I always read your column with interest.
Enclosed find a way of using all those unused envelopes.
M H Graham.
As of the 4th of September, 2026 I’ve yet to
discover which column this relates to.
Hello Mike,
I read with interest your article ‘A Sade State of
Affairs.’ It so happens I lent someone a book once of Marquis de Sade but it
was never returned to me. It annoys me that I am unable to remember the title
and I simply wondered if you could inform me how many books there were and what
their titles were.
Keep up the good work. You’re a great writer and I always
read your articles with immense interest.
Have a great day and never mind if you cannot help me, it’s
not too important.
With kind regards, Joss Detollanaere, Waitati
Sadly, this being before the days of Google, I was unable to
help.
No date:
Dear Mike,
I like this column very much; would you sign it & send
it back?
Jocelyn Jaquiery (same name, but not Stephen Jacquiery’s
wife)
Stephen Jacquiery has been one of the ODT’s longstanding
photographers.
No comments:
Post a Comment