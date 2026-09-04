The end of Column Eight.
On the 20th April 1996 I received a letter (by post, of course) from the acting managing editor of the Midweeker:
Dear Mike, we have recently been
reassessing the content and layout of the Dunedin Star Communities. With this
in mind it has been decided that we will no longer be requiring your column for
publication. Your contribution and support has [sic] been appreciated and while
this is an end to your column we do not discount the possibility of working
with you again. Yours sincerely, Jeff Whyte, Acting Managing Editor.
I went into shock, since there’d
been no warning of this on the horizon, though the ‘Acting Managing Editor’ had
recently taken over from the Editor I’d worked with since I’d started the
columns - a very supportive editor - and he was plainly under orders to cut
back on costs. From memory, I don’t think mine was the only weekly column to
disappear.
Here are three of the letters
that appeared at the time.
I wish to voice my dismay that presumably you have decided
to do away with Mike Crowl’s weekly column in your paper. I, along with many of
my acquaintances have enjoyed reading his comments on life, and his sense of
humour about everyday things. His column was always the first and sometimes the
only thing I read in each issue, and I feel that your paper will lose much of
its appeal for many of your readers.
R. G. Hendry.
S. N. D.
A.H. Richardson
These generous letters
weren’t the result of an organised attempt to reinstate the column, as far as I
know.
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