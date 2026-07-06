First published in Column 8 on the 18th November, 1992
What little I know about the logical use of words has been
somewhat casually acquired over the years through books like Straight and Crooked Thinking.
The need to step cautiously through the minefields of words is a lesson more
could learn.
For instance, some of the arguments against the reintroduction
of corporal punishment have a kind of spurious logic. (Spurious – false, not genuine
– is a word I learnt many years ago under the tutelage of one W S Gilbert; he introduced
umpteen words into my vocabular. I didn’t always know what they meant at that
time, but I used them anyway.)
Because corporal punishment is violent in the eyes of some
people they claim that re-introducing it would increase violence in our
society. Just a minute. The enormous increase in violence has come in the
period since corporal punishment was removed from our schools. Our society was
actually less murderous and less aggressive when corporal punishment was the
norm.
It doesn’t follow that c.p. had anything to do with keeping
violence under control, but neither does it follow that re-introduction would
increase violence. Spurious logic.
We’re often victims of similar logic. In fact, the whole
school of thought that says things are now better because we have less censorship,
less restrictive laws and much greater freedom of expression uses such spurious
logic continually.
Look at many of the arguments in favour of sex education. The
theory goes that in the past people never knew enough, and therefore they got
themselves into all sorts of spots (and in some cases came out in all sorts of
spots).
To compensate, sex education has been given free rein in our
society. Both those who (probably) sincere educators, and those who are sexual
exploiters, express themselves freely. How is it then that sex education is so
ineffective now we’ve had so much more of it? The results of two or three
decades of sex education aren’t stable marriages, less adultery, less
promiscuity and a decrease in venereal diseases. Quite the opposite. Why do the
educators continue to insist that more knowledge means fewer problems? Spurious
logic of the moral sort.
Finally, we have a prime case of spurious logic on the part
of that innovative gentleman, Mr William Birch. (Actually if
anyone should be in favour of re-introducing corporal punishment, it should be
him.)
Mr Birch last week proclaimed to any Australian who would
listen, that the Employment
Contracts Act is working. He 74% of employees are satisfied with it; they
have increases in wages; strikes and stoppages have decreased dramatically.
Spurious logic of the parliamentary kind.
A closer look at Mr Birch’s own quoted figures show only 42%
of people had increases. And naturally strikes and stoppages have decreased. In
a society where there is now little or no protection for many workers, no one
can afford to go on strike anymore. If they do, hundreds of others will be
willing to do the job for less.
Furthermore, Mr Birch failed to mention one small fact to
the Aussies: so many people are out of work, any wage figure looks good.
How ironic that two newspaper reports below the one on Mr
Birch tell us first that over a 1,000 cases await decisions from the Employment
Tribunal, and second that Auckland bus workers have agreed to average weekly
pay cut of $100.
The Employment Contracts Act didn’t work and lasted barely
a decade. Whether it’s replacement – the Employment Relations Act 2000 – was,
or is, any better is a moot point.
The removal of Corporal Punishment from schools
eventually led to it being illegal to physically punish one’s own children. And
of course, sex education (so-called), has devolved into a myriad other areas
relating to sex and gender and become a knot round the world’s neck.
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