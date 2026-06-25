First published in Column 8 on the 30th September, 1992
Once upon a time there was a fountain.
For much of the day she was quiet and almost invisible to
passers-by. But at certain hours, such as in the heat of midday, or in the cool
of evening, music from an unseen source would play. Then it was as though a
kind of magic overtook the fountain. She would begin to dance.
Her arches would soar high, and her spray shone in the
sunlight. She would toss peaks of water hither and thither, interweaving them
like figures in some old, formal dance. Though the music itself was somewhat
unimaginative, there were moments when the fountains and the music were one.
The fountain was popular with people of all ages, and from
all lands. Strangers were encouraged to come from far and near to listen to her
music and see her dance; even to photograph her.
The fountain was never completely still. She had subdued
moods when she was not leaping and prancing. Those who spied on her in these
reflective moments might have found her less attractive. A tangle of sharp,
thorny spikes could be seen, rather like the back of some prehistoric monster. The
bushes nearby did their best to shelter the fountain when she was in this
state, and were for the most part successful. Yet it was as though she was
alternatively a beauty and a beast.
Then came a day when Great Ideas were put forward. Great
Ideas that were to improve the look of the city in which the fountain lived. Much
money was to be spent, and many changes were to take place. Decisions were made
in chambers, and plans set afoot.
Someone decided that the fountain was no longer suitable –
she did not fit in with the Great Ideas. As the flower of the field, she had
flourished. Now when the wind passed over her place, she would be no more.
Hundreds of intricate pieces were dismantled and boxed up. She
was no longer a thing alive, the sum of her parts; her spirit was split into
components, to become lifeless pieces of piping.
The place where she had danced was covered over – her memory
was regarded with as little honour as the subterranean toilets nearby: both
sites vanished under hundreds of bricks as though they had never existed.
In her place, due to the theory that two are better than one,
were installed twin ‘fountains’ of modern design, rather like plaster bath-tubs,
or concrete saunas, or even worse, lead cisterns in which the ball-cock had
ceased to function, and the water flowed continuously.
They claimed Mystery: how did the water churn forth
continually yet never go anywhere? No one really cared; there was no mystery about them, only pretence. They had
no intrinsic beauty, and proved to be nothing more than bird-baths, or paddling
pools for intrepid toddlers.
There was no peace about them. To sit near was to sit beside
a noisy rushing waterfall, but without the grandeur; or a swirling weir damming
nothing. They were as out of place as the multicoloured doors that once
demeaned the Town Hall; some architect’s dream method of using up leftover
paint. A method that left the Town Hall looking like a staid grandmother in fluorescent
socks.
The true fountain, ever since, awaits her fate. She has
sometimes heard arousing rumours that a new and more imposing site is to be her
reward for suffering long dark days of imprisonment.
But, for her alas, they remain rumours.
The Star Fountain, to give it its proper title, because it was gifted to the city by the Star newspaper, was much loved, and many people remember it with delight. Unfortunately the powers that be decided it had had its day – apparently not consulting the Star itself. By all accounts the many pieces were stored somewhere – it seems a mystery as to where – with the vague idea of it being restored in another location. In due course however much of it corroded and was discarded, and the brass fittings were stolen and sold! Extraordinary.
From memory, when it played in the evenings, lights gave it different colours.
The men’s toilets in the Octagon were underground and
were a wonderful example of how to build a toilet and make it look good at the
same time. The story goes that it was simply covered over when yet another
Grand Decision was made and is still there. It’s more likely that it was filled
in so that at no point would the ground suddenly open and people fall into its
remains…
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