Hair and there

First published in Column 8 on the 14th October, 1992
One northern newspaper recently printed a piece reporting US
studies on beards, eyes and faces. The author began with the fatuous statement –
I suppose he had to start somehow – that ‘since at least Aristotle’ we’ve been
speculating that faces reveal the inner man. Wow…
First, from a study made by a psychologist, Michael
Wogalter, we’re told three things about the wearing of beards. (1) They
make men seem older. Well, the Victorians knew this, and grew them for exactly
that reason. (2) Bearded men are less attractive. Who says? Attractiveness
depends very much on the style of beard, and the country of the face’s origin,
and the fashion of the day. (3) Bearded men are less sociable than their
clean-cut counterparts. Fortunately Mr Wogalter has the tact to say that none
of these are facts, only possibilities.
However, he assumes from this that beards are viewed
unfavourably, though on the basis of those three points I can’t see why. There’s
nothing wrong with appearing older. (In fact, in spite of my beard, most people
think I’m younger than I am!)
Attractiveness is very variable: when beards were ‘in’ a
couple of decades ago, women still married men in the same numbers as in the
short back and sides era. Many of my contemporaries’ wedding photographs show
the males with long straggly beards and hair down to the shoulders.
‘Hair is the most salient feature of the face,’ says Mr
Wogalter, ‘therefore it must have a big impact on people’s perception.’ The only
time I find a beard makes a big impact on me is when a man uses it as a
tablecloth and leaves his food fluffling around in it.
Other researchers, who remain nameless, suggest beards were
worn by our ancestors to intimidate the members of the opposite tribe – who presumably
also wore beards, and also wanted to appear intimidating. Love-all. However,
these studies also say the aforementioned beards attracted the females, which
flatly contradicts all Mr Wolgater’s findings.
Now we come to lack of hair. Using computer generated
mug-shots, Mr Wogalter finds that balding men are perceived as smarter, and a
little older – considered a failing in bearded men. I’d say balding men are
always perceived as older; that’s one of the reasons so many of them wear
toupees, or go for hair-growing tonics.
As for being perceived as smarter, I find that hard to believe.
Look at your average television formula thriller or comedy: Who’s the baddie? The
bald-headed man. How come, if he’s so smart, he always winds up in the cart?
A certain Caroline Keating of
Colgate (University, that is), sees a pattern in all this, we’re told. What the
‘all’ is, or what the pattern is, we’re not told. But she does have a theory.
(The fact that it’s about as bright a theory as the one that says ‘mankind
stood up straight in order to prevent too much sun from shining on his back,’
is neither here nor there.)
Her theory is that males evolved the receding hairline to attract
mates. In Ms Keating of Colgate’s eyes baldness isn’t seen as oldness, but is
commanding, authoritative.
Now the writer introduces some other studies. In these,
people with large eyes are on one hand seen as warm and honest – but on the
other as naïve and submissive.
Ms Keating of Colgate takes these paradoxical pieces of
research and assumes that women like males who are dominating and powerful-looking,
not naïve and submissive.
I can’t win. Since my glasses make my eyes appear smaller
than they are, and I’m bearded, these studies imply I must be cold, dishonest,
old, bright, bossy, antisocial and unattractive.
And yet my wife loves me.
|Portrait of a bearded man by Jeremy Lipkin
Since this was written, of course, beards have become the
norm. Not the larger bushy kind so much, but hair on the face in some form is
so commonplace as to be barely noticeable.
Mr Wogalter gets some rather rough handling in this
column. He can be found on the Net, as far as I can see, usually involved in
some way in studies that other people have done.
Caroline Keating is also fairly visible and is an ‘expert
at interpreting social psychological phenomena.’ She focuses on charisma, and social
dominance.
While I was looking for information on Wogalter and Keating I found the names of two writers attached to a research paper: Heather Flowe and Ebbe B Ebbesen. A nice combination!
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