Sunday, June 28, 2026

Free education

First published in Column 8 on the 21st of October, 1992

I was about to sit down this morning and write out a cheque for the balance of my children’s secondary school fees when I discovered I’d mislaid the bill. This brought temporary relief to my beleaguered debt system, and meant I didn’t have to borrow yet more of the bank’s money to pay the account.

Fees are only part of the problem.

Though we’d hardly regard ourselves as wealthy, by many parents’ standards we must be reasonably well off. The fact is we have less money now than we had before, thanks to the famous Employment Contracts Act, and have to make it stretch further.

School teachers must be aware that most parents are now worse off than they’ve been for years, yet they constantly require more and more funds to cover the costs of innumerable school extras. Day after day I am confronted by an eight o’clock in the morning demand from at least one of my children.

It gets worse as the kids get older. To its credit the primary school seems to appreciate that parents’ spending power is reduced. Not so the secondary school. (And I hear from other parents that most secondary schools are the same – or worse.)

Perhaps at the school end it doesn’t seem as though there are so many demands. But on the home front we never stop paying out for something. Which is why this year’s fees are still unpaid.

School camps are one of the chief costs, though by no means the only one. In a discussion with a teacher recently over one of these I was told that the better-off parents want everything that’s available for their kids. So the school must provide.

I understand why she feels schools are the meat in the sandwich, but having to follow the desires of those with money means that the parents who aren’t so well off, and the ones who are downright impoverished, have no choice but to keep up with the Joneses. And to keep up with little or no resources.

Yes, I know there are funds available for parents who just can’t manage to pay for their kids to go to camps. And I’m grateful for them. But how long are these funds going to survive? We know they’re not bottomless pits as much as we know parents’ cash doesn’t grow on trees.

You could say it’s all my fault: I shouldn’t have had so many kids (we originally planned for seventeen). Maybe we shouldn’t have. But the end of that argument is that no one should have more than one or two children. And further on down the track we have this Catch 22 situation: fewer children, fewer teachers required; more teachers out of work. (Abortion has already caused a good deal of unemployment in the teaching industry.)

To me there’s no give in the system. We must have our children educated, by law. This means nowadays we also have to fork out for whatever the schools insist is part of their curriculum.

Isn’t it time the schools woke up to the economic crisis many parents are struggling through and pulled their horns in a bit? Fewer camps might result in kids having a little less confidence, and in their socialising a little less. On the other hand that would give teachers more time in the classroom.

Who knows? We might then find tertiary students who, when they make it to university, could spell, count and comprehend.


Artwork courtesy of Grok on X

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)