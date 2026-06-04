Odds and ends about The Dog (now departed this world)

This one came from 2021 and first appeared on Facebook:
This is a bit late, since Marley's birthday was back in late May, but at his request I'm posting this photo of him in his fancy winter birthday coat. He'd had to have his normal haircut just before his birthday, and then claimed that in spite of being a tough male dog, 'Now was the winter of his discontent.' (He was quoting some ancient writer, apparently.)
He's taken to sitting on one of the kitchen chairs while we eat our meals, and his mother couldn't stand him shivering in front of us any longer. It's bad enough that he sits and stares at us while we're eating - this is aimed at getting some additional tidbit. (It doesn't work. Usually.)
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