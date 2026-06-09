First published in Column 8 on the 7th October, 1992
It had to come some time. And I know I’ll be shot down for daring to talk about a matter that supposedly men should keep their ethical views out of. Here goes – in for a penny, in for a pound.
Last Thursday I got hot under the collar seeing blarney
passed off as argument, typical pro-abortion propaganda that’s churned out
every time there is any mention of abortion. More particularly, it’s churned
out any time there is likely to be a hint of pro-abortionists losing ground.
Let’s have a quick look at some of the ‘arguments.’
1.
Women shouldn’t have to pay the full cost of
abortions. Why not? If they don’t, who will?
There’s one easy answer. You and I, whether we like it or
not. At present the cost of killing 10,000 children a year, at the sum of $450
a child, comes to $4,500,000. That’s over $4 million being wrenched out of our
health taxes, and those who aren’t in favour have absolutely no choice.
2.
A doctor fears that a lack of abortion services
would lead to an increase in back-street abortions.
Now hang on a minute. Back-street abortions won’t be done
for free. In fact, I’d say they’d be done for a darn sight more than public
hospital ones. So you’re telling me that women wanting to get an abortion will
go off and pay more, for something that at $450 will still cost them less in hospital?
And anyway, were 10,000 babies a year aborted in back-street
abortions in the past? I doubt it. Abortion has become an industry in a way it
never was in the past.
3.
Studies have shown that children born to mothers
who were refused abortions cost health services more because of subsequent
psycho-social family problems. (How there can be any women who have been
refused abortions in these open slather days is anybody’s guess.)
Every child born brings about changes to the situation of
the family (or lack of one) into which it is born. No baby comes complete with
all expenses paid for the next twenty years. No baby comes with a guarantee
that there’ll never be any trauma as a result of the birth. There will always
be times when parents say, I wish I’d never had this child – and mean it. And
with today’s economics, an extra child can be a difficult proposition.
None of these are reasonable excuses for slaying a child.
But there’s another option for the ‘unwanted’ child. Until adoption
was made a dirty word, and selfishness a ‘decent’ one, there were homes aplenty
for ‘unwanted’ children. There still are. Yes, I know there were some disasters
in the adoption field – there will always be disasters where human activity is
concerned – but there were also plenty of healthy adopted children brought up
over the years.
Besides, there are other studies showing that mothers who do
have abortions more often than not suffer greatly in the ensuing years from
having killed their child. (And that’s from the horse’s mouth, as it were –
women who have abortions have stated this repeatedly.) This is where the real
mental health problems arise.
The guilt doesn’t just stem from religious feelings: it
happens to women from all manner of philosophies.
4.
Anti-abortion groups are vocal in their
opposition while people in support of abortions are often unlikely to speak
out. Recent history shows the opposite to be true. The most vocal group in the abortion
issue has always been the pro-abortionists. More often than not they also get
all the publicity.
But how many of them have wound up in prison as a result of
their pro-abortion protests?
Quite honestly, I don’t know what all the fuss was about. The
Chairwoman of the National Advisory Committee on Core Health Services said
their first report doesn’t advise major change, i.e. the core will start with
the present services, which include abortion.
Besides, after nearly two decades of legal abortion it has
become ingrained into our national psyche. Nothing short of a radical rethink
will now change it.
Several letters were written to the Editor as a result of
this column.
14th Oct, 1992
Mike Crowl’s Column Eight, Midweek 7.10.92, is, to
me, a crass exercise in boorish petty-mindedness. Mr Crowl has the right to
express an honest opinion about any subject that interests him. However, I do
not believe he has the right to pontificate on an issue of which he has no
experience. There are not many things in nature of which man (with a small ‘m’)
has no experience at all, but pregnancy is definitely one of them. Mr Crowl worries
about his tax dollar being spent in areas which he regards as inappropriate. That
is part of the price of democracy. I know a pacifist who does not like her tax
dollars being spent on the armed services. For myself, I object to my tax
dollars being used to jet our ministers around the world to meaningless conferences
and similar ego trips for our politicians. I know we can all of us lack charity
but is Mr Crowl so free from sin that he cast so many stones?
P Cottman
Fifteen years have gone by since the passing of the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act. It is clear from the debate which took place in the House at the time that it was the intention of the majority of members of Parliament to enact a law which would give great protection to unborn children. It is equally clear that the law is currently not being applied as it was intended. New Zealand now faces the same situation it faced before 1977 – a small minority of doctors being allowed to get away with an overly liberal interpretation of the law. The result is the killing of over 11,000 unborn children annually. The Royal Commission in 1975 considered that a figure of 4500 deaths amounted to virtual abortion on demand. What would they say about 11,000. The life chain scheduled for Sunday, October 18, is an opportunity for ordinary New Zealanders to come out and say that this killing has got to stop. The children deserve the same protection as the rest of us. Mike Crowl considers that the abortion mentality is now so ingrained that it would take a miracle to turn things around. Maybe he is right. But maybe a miracle is what is going to happen next Sunday.
Brian Kenny
In reply to Mike Crowl (Dunedin Star 7.10.92), who
talks of killing children and blames women in gender terms, let us examine the
record of men in the Killing Fields. From the year dot, men have been murdering
other men as well as billions of helpless, innocent women and children
including billions of foetuses – those of pregnant women slain by men. If the
earth were to suddenly vomit up the corpses of these victims of male homicide,
there would be mountains piled upon mountains, higher than Everest, as witness
that when it comes to killing, men are experts. In fact, it could be said that
women bear children so men can kill them. At this very moment, men are happily
engaged in slaughter – turn on the telly and see mass extermination in Bosnia
or listen to the latest crime statistics on the radio. It is known the majority
of anti-abortionists support war while making pious claims about saving unborn
babies. Please note these are white-skinned foetuses only. None of these zealots
seems interested in the foetuses of African, Asian or indeed, Maori women. I wonder
why? I presume it is because only the sperm of European males who still arrogantly
claim they are the ‘master race’ is sacred.
Morgane Saille
I have never had an abortion. My first pregnancy was ‘shall I
– shan’t I’ – I didn’t. I’ve now got four babies. But if this society wants
women to stop having abortions perhaps more support for the single parent
should come first. Having to answer humiliating questions to the DSW [Department
of Social Welfare] about when, where, why, will you see this man again, and
having to ask for food from them from time to time because ends don’t meet, isn’t
exactly fun. These people who are anti-abortion aren’t going to be there if the
woman doesn’t cope! Mistakes happen. Babies are born. Sterilisation is a major
issue. It takes a few years to think about. Free child care would surely help
us. Every parent needs a break. I love my children and don’t regret any of it –
but I chose to be a mum, it wasn’t forced on me. Adoption isn’t all it’s
cracked up to be. The grief on the parent, the shock to the child. women are
freer these days to express their feelings. Talk to the baby – tell it why it
can’t stay. Love it but have to let it go? For whatever reason, they grieve
deeply – but can get through it – as the death of any child. To be forced to have
a baby must have been terrible in the ‘old days.’ Or did this really happen? Back-street
abortion is a horrifying thing. Keep it legal. Hopefully for the right reasons.
Each To His Own.
You’re quite right about one thing, Mike Crowl, and that is
you shouldn’t have got yourself involved in the ongoing abortion debate. It is
a woman’s issue and a woman’s choice as well, and until men become pregnant it
should stay that way.
Sorrel Bovett
I want you to know I entirely agree with Mike Crowl in his
Column 8 (Midweek 7.10.92) and this irresponsible attitude of today. I believe
that sexual relations should only happen between two partners who have decide
to live together on a permanent basis. Sex is too intimate to be demeaned by
casual relationships. Still if they cannot control themselves surely there are
condoms and other means to prevent pregnancy. While there are rare exceptions
to consider, abortion is killing.
J C M Van Alphen
Mike Crowl makes some engaging points, quite right of course,
backed up by thought-provoking ingredients and rational deductions, for such is
the science of discussion. Now, I’ll back and watch the opposing ‘views.’ Will
they expand and enlarge on te topic? They haven’t yet. No, we’re now going to
get the cry of ‘rights,’ and Mike Crowl personally attacked. Predictable and
repetitive, free speech, and courage are dirty words in today’s furtive and
covert society.
Gordon Weare
The predictable responses from the abortionist camp present the same tired ‘arguments’ – arguments that never address the issues and which mostly insult the intelligence of pro-life people. These arguments continue to be trotted out more than thirty years later.
I wrote a
blog post on the topic in 2013.
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