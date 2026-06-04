Some time ago my son alerted me to an oddity:
I grew up in a house numbered 7.
At one time my grandparents and their seven children lived here.
In London my wife and I, newly-married, lived in a house with the number 17.
When I was newly-married, the house (in a different street, of course) was 27.
And then we moved to a different house in a different street: 127. And lived there for more than forty years.
The house where our family grew up - when the additional floor was being added.
And now, since late 2020, we've lived in a house with the number 7 - again - though it's a different house in a different town to the one I grew up in.
The most recent house, in Spring 2020, not long before we moved in.
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