Thursday, June 04, 2026

The number 7

 Some time ago my son alerted me to an oddity:

I grew up in a house numbered 7.



At one time my grandparents and their seven children lived here. 

In London my wife and I, newly-married, lived in a house with the number 17.

When I was newly-married, the house (in a different street, of course) was 27.

And then we moved to a different house in a different street: 127. And lived there for more than forty years.




The house where our family grew up - when the additional floor was being added. 

And now, since late 2020, we've lived in a house with the number 7 - again - though it's a different house in a different town to the one I grew up in.



The most recent house, in Spring 2020, not long before we moved in.


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