Procrastination post one hundred and something

“I could probably get on and do
some more of the novel, but it’s near ten, and I don’t know if I want to get
onto it tonight. Apart from that, it’s not warm in here, and I’m in the middle
of a bit I’m not enjoying much…although at least I’m writing it: I went back and
began the sequence I’d missed out earlier because I couldn’t work out how to do
it. It wasn’t nearly so hard as I thought. In fact, it’s never the writing that’s
hard, it’s the getting started, and yes, I know I should write at least five
minutes if nothing else, but five minutes is never enough to get into it.”
1. Note all the excuses: too late in
the evening, not warm in the room, writing a section I’m not enjoying writing.
2. Note too: at least I'm still writing the bit I’m not enjoying.
3. And going back to a section I’d
missed out before, and finding I’d worked out how to do it. (I think I'm talking about two different sections here, but I'm might not be.)
4. It’s better to write for five minutes
than nothing.
Procrastination is my biggest problem. One excuse I didn't use here is: I don't know if it's worth carrying on with this book because I've had so many problems with it. And I think I'm going to have a lot more yet!
But I'm impressed with my younger self (I was 60 at the time) that I was prepared to write through a section that I wasn't enjoying. Not that this meant it wasn't a good piece to work on, but that it was hard to write.
And it's also encouraging to see that I had left a section aside when I couldn't sort out how to do it - this required guts on my part because I don't like leaving things undone. But better still, the problem with the section, whatever it was, got solved by my leaving it aside for a time.
And lastly: it's better to write for five minutes than not write at all. Why, do you ask? I'm sure you already know the answer, but I'll jot it down anyway. Because once we've got into that five minutes we usually carry on writing, and more gets done than we anticipated.
No comments:
Post a Comment