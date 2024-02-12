Why it took me five years to write The Counterfeit Queen

Why it took me five years to write my most recent book, The Counterfeit Queen.
Reason 1: Procrastination.
Reason 2: Thinking it wasn’t going to be good enough.
Reason 3: Having to work at it completely on my own
instead of with the person who’d been my idea-helper and idea-processor, plot-hole-checker,
proof-reader, dismisser of unworkable or silly ideas, as well as being someone
against whom I’d sometimes had to battle in order to bring storylines I wanted
to include.
In spite of these reasons for an overlong gestation, the
book got written and is now published.
In spite of not having someone to bounce ideas against, I was
still able to use that same approach when it came to working on my own. Countless
words got written as notes and thoughts and possibilities, so that I acted as my
own thought-bouncer, plot-hole-checker, dismisser of silly ideas, etc. In fact
I was confidently able to put two drafts aside completely, each consisting of
several chapters, before finding the right approach to the story.
And the book is twice as long as my previous three children’s
fantasies, to my surprise.
Were those five years wasted? No…
I learned that I could manage to write a book on my own, by determining
to do it.
I found that the book was good enough.
I found that procrastination can be overcome.
More about procrastination, and my approach to writing in general - kind of pantser, but different - in future posts.
