The Counterfeit Queen is now on sale

I've had a busy few months since I posted that The Counterfeit Queen was finished. It's now available online at Amazon, in ebook and paperback versions. Here's the blurb:
Humdrum? That barely describes Polly’s life.
She doesn’t come on stage till the last twenty minutes of the school play, she doesn’t feel at home with her adopted parents, and she knows deep down that her life needs to be more interesting.
Then a good-looking boy on a skateboard turns up. And explains who she really is.
Or rather, who she should be.
Whisked off to a place she’s never heard of, she must compete with the devious Queen Consort for something that is rightfully hers – the Throne of The Ends of the Earth. Her subjects are dwarves, halflings and humans – and a Dragon that perversely never does what it’s told. She’s confronted with fraud, deceit and danger.
Sure, her life has suddenly become more interesting, but is she going to survive long enough to enjoy it?
This fourth book in the Grimhilderness series reintroduces us to the heroes of Grimhilda! They’re a few years older, and hopefully wiser. And hopefully able to stand strong in the face of death.
No comments:
Post a Comment