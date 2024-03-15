Don't press

In my WIP I have at least two major issues I need to deal with before I can move forward. The temptation is to dig and dig at the problem in order to make the solution come out of where it’s hiding in the subconscious. If that’s what it’s doing.
I’ve worked on both issues, jotting notes down about
them, thinking about them while walking and so on. No solution has yet appeared. Not a workable one anyway. I have to be willing to say to myself:
‘This isn’t the answer – yet.’
I watched Alfred Hitchcock’s movie Shadow of a Doubt
again last night. This will be the third time I’ve seen it. Quieter in its menace
than some of Hitchcock’s movies, it nevertheless has a very menacing character
at its centrem played by Joseph Cotton. One of the other actors in the film is Hume Cronyn. This was his first movie,
and he went on to make a second with Hitchcock, Lifeboat. He also contributed
to the scripts of two others, Rope and Under Capricorn.
In the superb Hitchcock biography by Patrick McGilligan, Cronyn talks about working on the script of Rope with the director. What Hitchcock had to say to him is relevant to the subject I began this post with.
One day, Cronyn asked the director challengingly: ‘Why
do you do that?’
‘Do what?’ asked Hitchcock.
‘Stop to tell jokes at a crucial juncture.’
‘It’s not so critical – it’s only a film.’
‘But we were just about to find a solution to the problem…I
can’t even remember what it was now.’
‘Good. We were pressing…You never get it when you press.’
Cronyn said later that he never forgot ‘that little
piece of philosophy’ Hitchcock offered, ‘either as an actor or as a sometime
writer.’
It’s like trying to remember someone’s name – and at my
time of life I can forget the names of my grandchildren, or very good friends,
or relations I’ve known since childhood. Pressing on the matter and trying to
grind yourself into remembering doesn’t work. Forget the name and talk about
other things, read a book, or write on some other topic. The name will suddenly
appear.
I was going over some of the Psalms of Ascent this
morning. I memorised these a long time ago and they remain with me to this day. Occasionally, however, a word or phrase will go AWOL, or drop out of sight.
The immediate reaction is to think ‘I’m forgetting this Psalm.’ No I’m not. It's only the fact that the brain hasn’t done any work on this Psalm for some time, and
so it has to collect all the information together again, which may take a
moment, or a minute, or five minutes.
That word that’s gone missing will suddenly appear, even
if I’m already in the middle of the next Psalm.
Which is to say, that the solution to a writing problem will
suddenly appear. However with something like writing, something that requires creativity, it may take not minutes, but days.
Be patient. Don’t press.
2 comments:
I have a tendency to fall into this trap, Mike. In my impatience to get something done—whether a painting or a piece of writing or something else in life—I get completely snarled up 'pressing' too hard for a solution, and it completely eludes me. Sometimes it's best to just take a break!
Yup, I imagine it's fairly common, especially if you have some kind of deadline. (Although deadlines, oddly, sometimes produce better work than you'd expect...!) But it seems that the mind likes to be left alone for a bit. You just have to go off and do something different - leaving it to multitask in its own inimitable way.
Post a Comment