Friday, March 01, 2024

Don't rush, let it simmer

 So I continued to write chapter 8 last night. And kept feeling…’this isn’t very good…’

 What choice do I have at this point, as a kind of pantser? I can scrap the words and start afresh, and hope things take off differently the second time. Or I can analyse why I’m feeling disgruntled with this piece of writing.

 If I choose the latter course, I can ask: why does what’s happening in the this particular chapter seem all too familiar? Haven’t I pursued a similar path in one of my others books? Characters heading off somewhere in some sort of special machine. Without knowing where they’re going.

 Yes, this does seem too familiar. If I was a reader of this series (in the proper order) I’d be thinking, He’s doing the same old thing again, and possibly I might toss the book back on the shelf, or drop it in the returns section at the library.

 There's also a sense of the twee about chapter 8. That is, the magic is all a bit too cute, especially for a book that started out on a drastic and life-threatening note.

 It feels too cosy. The characters are settling into doing what they would normally do. And not only doing it, but being given the chance to do it by the author in the guise of one of the other characters.

 The end result is, if I’m bored, the reader’s going to be bored. And they won’t be asking why.

What about the other approach I mentioned: scrapping the main idea behind the chapter? This means writing something new, of course. I’ve done it before – in The Disenchanted Wizard I often went off in the wrong direction, and had to drop sections that were twee or cute or cosy or whatever. The Archives folder for The Counterfeit Queen is full of rejected chapters, chapters that were just filling up the gaps. You have a sense for it after a while as a writer. You usually feel something’s off, but you’ve forged ahead in spite of that and now you realise you took a wrong turn.

So, back to Jail and don’t pass Go. 

Counterfeit Queen not only went back to Jail without passing Go, she found a whole new way to start the book, a way that tied everything together in a much more satisfactory fashion. That occurred somewhere about year three, I think.

In Andy Martin’s book Reacher Said Nothing, he details how Lee Child goes about (or used to go about) writing a new book. He would start on the same day each year (a bit of the superstitious) and write an opening. It might consist of only a few paragraphs. These would include an idea he had in mind, but hadn’t developed in any way. When I say ‘idea’ it might be barely an idea.

Then he’d go off and do other things. He probably wouldn’t write anything else for a few days. He’d let his subconscious go to work finding points in what he’d written that had potential to create mystery and thrills.

 Which says to me, Don’t be afraid to leave the book alone for a few days. Even this morning as I lay in bed thinking that I wasn’t much impressed with chapter 8’s progress, I already had a thought about a different approach. As this point, mid-afternoon, I’m not much impressed with that either. Time to let things simmer for a day or three.

 In my next post, I’ll look at a couple of other options for when you reach this point, options which may help to lead you forward.

