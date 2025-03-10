Ickle-Uckle
First published in Column 8, date unknown, but some
time in the 1990s
There are days when I
wish I'd been an etymologist - that is, a person who chases after the meanings
and derivations of words. (As opposed to an entomologist, a person who likes
pulling legs off spiders and wings off flies.)
I'm always intrigued by the
peculiarities of English, the way it interconnects with other languages, and
the curious gaps we have in it.
A particular gappage problem struck me
the other day when I realised how few words ending in -ck went on to become
-ckle words. We have plenty of words of the lack, lick, lock, luck variety,
(although very few in the leck area), but nowhere near as many in the lackle,
lickle, lockle, luckle department. (-ng words that have no -ngle are another
cause of concern.)
And even when we do have them, they
have no logical link with each other. I mean, what do buck and buckle have in
common? Nothing at all, and it appears that they're not even relatives. One
comes from the Old English for a he-goat, bucca - so how did he get to be
Billy? - and the other from Latin, buccula, a little cheek (of the facial
type), which then became a cheek strap. Now you find these cheeky straps all
over the place.
Tack and tackle are a slight
improvement, both of them having some connection with sailing, but tick and
tickle? Tick began life meaning to touch, but fled away from its teasing little
friend, tickle, and turned corners into a sound, or a mark, or even motivation,
as in "what makes her tick?" - it isn't a touch...!
Pick and pickle are not related at all.
Pick comes from piken, meaning what it still does, but pickle comes from pekel.
So when Peter Piper picked his peck of pickled peppers, he was making
no-cousins into next-of-kin.
This is all very well, however. There
seems to me to be a gold mine of words that we haven't even begun to use, let
alone explore their possible meanings. Why do we make up new words when we have
all these old ones available?
Where are duckle, luckle (winning $2 on
Instant Kiwi?), puckle, and ruckle (a handy word for footballers)? And anyway,
where's knuck if there's a knuckle?
What about backle, hackle, (heckling
incompetent politicians), lackle, knackle, (a skill?), packle, quackle, (what
ducklings do), rackle, sackle, and whackle (a gentle clip round the ear)?
Where are beckle, deckle, feckle, (and
if it comes to that, where's feck, the opposite of feckless), neckle, peckle,
and wreckle (just avoiding a dint in your car)?
What happened to dickle, hickle, lickle
(a 50c icecream), mickle, nickle, (not nickel), quickle (a short trip out for
morning tea), rickle, and wickle (after the candle's burnt out)?
Or dockle, hockle (junior hockey
player), jockle (a junior jock), lockle, mockle, knockle (a hesitant tap on the
door), pockle (a zit, or acne), rockle, sockle (what's left after the other
one's lost in the wash), and tockle (the rest between tickles)?
Going in reverse is just as bad. When
did we lose the ank in ankle, or the wrink in wrinkle, the dang in dangle, or
the ming in mingle? Why do we lack the jing in jingle, and the wrang in
wrangle?
We need to use these words!
When we slip on the stairs and give our
foot a twinge, that's an ank. When wrinkles haven't quite made it they're only
wrinks. Something that's about to dangle is only in the state of dang, and if
we're the sort of person who doesn't like crowds, we'd probably prefer to ming.
Jing happens when one of the
sleigh-bells has lost its dang, as in Jing Jing Bells, Jing Jing Bells, Jing
Jing all the way. The husband in the TV ad who's about to throw the chair at
his family and decides not to, is at the point of wrang.
We need to put the value back into
feck. For example, he was a man full of feck - a much more
straight-to-the-eyeball word than self-esteem.
And let knuck take its place as the
word for knuckles when they're lying down flat.
Well, how else do you describe them?
