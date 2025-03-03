Large birds mangled with a weapon?
First published in Column 8, date unknown at present, but some time in the 90s. Since this was written a few decades ago, some of these crosswords may have disappeared. The Otago Daily Times, my home town of Dunedin's daily paper, now has a cryptic that alternates between a stinker and one that might be solved. Both are more difficult than the cryptic they used to publish daily.
As I've mentioned before, we have a tradition on holiday of doing the cryptic crossword in the Otago Daily Times. This year my wife, son and I gathered round the grid each day, bantering and arguing and tearing our hair until we'd finished it. The satisfaction was tantamount to putting a man on the moon.
Usually
we have too little time to cope with it the rest of the year round, but we've
become more adept at solving the clues, so we've carried on solving it this
year, sneaking in answers between other daily tasks. Even the Aged Parent, who
falsely claims no skill at doing cryptics, joins in.
She's
good at the sudden illumination. My wife uses a set of Scrabble tiles to sift
around the anagrams. I'm the analytical one, and like to know why the answer is
right. Between us, and with the help of a dictionary and thesaurus (one has to
have the right tools for the job) we usually manage to finish, even if it is
last thing at night.
I
don't know why crosswords are so tantalizing - perhaps it's part of human
nature to delight in puzzles, and the completing of them. After all, so many
legends and fairy stories are full of the equivalent of crosswords: strange
riddles that only explain themselves when you solve them.
Crosswords
began life as uncomplicated beasts - on the 21st December 1913 to be exact.
They were called, then, Word-crosses. They'd had plenty of ancestors, of
course. Acrostics (which are as old as the Bible), have always been around,
often in utterly convoluted forms, such as double and triple. (The first
letters of the poem might reveal a word opposite in meaning to the last
letters, for instance.)
The
Word Square goes back to the Romans, if not further, and later turned into the
Magic Square - or triangle, in some cases. As a puzzle it was very popular with
the Victorians before the arrival of the crossword. The most famous crossword
of them all, the Times cryptic crossword, was a late starter. And amazingly
enough it was first compiled by someone who'd never produced, or even solved a
crossword, in his life. Adrian Bell had ten days to learn the job, then went on
to produce crosswords for forty years.
The
speed with which people have completed the crosswords in competitions held by
the Times over the years is phenomenal. One contestant, John Sykes, was clocked
in at an average of eight and a half minutes over four puzzles, in 1972. He
claimed to have done one at home in three and a half minutes, but the official
record for this is held by Roy Dean, who in December, 1970, completed one in
just under that time. (On the other hand, in the year of Our Lord, 1966, one
lady from Fiji finished a puzzle set in April 1932.)
If
The Times' crossword is the most famous, The Observer's is reckoned to be the
toughest - although some think The Listener's are worse. (The English Listener,
that is.) The Listener crosswords have appeared in the shape of a heart;
as a chessboard, (with clues according to the chess pieces' positions); in a
hexa-pentagonal shape; with clues in the form of mathematical equations;
without any black squares at all.
There
are many other variations on the theme, such as the Alphabet crossword, in
which every letter of the alphabet is used only once. Then there is the
crossword with no numbering, so that you have to figure out the place to put
the answers.
There
are puzzles with numbers instead of words; or puzzles with two identical grids,
but no indication as to which set of answers fits which grid. There have even
been puzzles in which the black squares, (or the marks between words in some
cases) produced a picture - as in one by "Afrit", where two letter Qs
are printed to form his eyes.
If you want a good book to help you work out the difficulties of cryptic crosswords try Rewording the
Brain by David Astle. It's a book not only about solving cryptics, but also the way the brain worksand dementia. Published Allen & Unwin, 2018. Available in paperback and ebook - though the latter isn't as satisfying a format as the paper version.
