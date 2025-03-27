First published in Column 8, date unknown, but sometime in the 1990s.
Though only thirty years old, the discussions in this column seem like they come from a different century. Ah, wait! - they do.
Getting irritable with things that don’t do quite what’s
expected of them has its advantages. We
humans delight in setting to and improving the aforesaid irritable things, or
else inventing something altogether new.
I know it sounds chauvinistic to say it, but usually it’s
the men who do the improving or inventing. Perhaps this is because they have
more of a tendency to tinker.
I’m not trying to be sexist here. I once began writing an
article on women inventors but found very little information. There was one
American book on the subject, but nothing on New Zealand women inventors. (If
anyone can help, I’d still be interested.)
Back to Invention. I’m sure irritation has its place, but I
suspect many inventors started out as children who took things apart to see how
they were made and couldn’t put them together again.
I’m not an inventor – I can barely take something apart in
the first place – but I do have ideas for improvements on things.
For instance, I’ve long wondered why Telecom doesn’t have
some way of letting you know that Call Minder has recorded a call. As it works
now you have to remember to pick up the phone after you’ve been using it in
order to see whether you’ve had another call while you were chatting. Since this takes discipline, calls can
sometimes be minded for quite a while.
This obviously irritated some other inventive mind and a
company in the US has produced a little piece of equipment called VisuAlert* which notifies you that a call has been recorded, by lighting up its ‘smile.’ (The
machine is little more than a white pad with a painted red smile connected to
your phone.)
Simple enough, but why doesn’t Telecom just use the red
light on telephones for the same purpose? Why buy a VisuAlert when there’s one
virtually installed?
Another thing that puzzles me, and which I’m sure I’d do
something about if I had the first clue where to start, is this. We hear a lot
about water becoming a precious resource – we’re using it to such an extent
that we may find it rationed in the next century.
Taking the salt out of the ocean is the obvious solution
(desalinisation), but the problem with this idea is the expense. Yet one
fishing town in north-west Mexico, Puerto Lobos,** has its own solar still. This
produces 3000 litres of fresh water in the summer, and 1000 in the winter. Hardly
big time, but a start all the same.
Now here’s a great invention, albeit at this point almost as
costly as desalinisation ($899 in the US). A VCR that not only keeps track of
the programmes you’ve recorded, their date, channel number and length, but also
tells you which tape you’ve recorded them on. That beats flicking through
endless tapes to find the one important bit.
I’m not convinced of the value of this next invention,
however – a shower valve that ‘remembers’ the temperature you set for your last
shower.
Now I know Jeeves always used to run Bertie Wooster’s bath
at just the right temperature, and I think I’m right in saying that Bunter did
the same for Lord Peter Wimsey, but do we really need the extravagance of a
mechanical butler that can drip the water to the right degree?
|Dandelion Bones
courtesy Sharon Mollerus
Buy one of these and the only other invention we’d need
would be the Detect Smart Weed Gauge. This would run round the garden removing
weeds from under rose bushes, pulling docks out by the roots, and separating
wheat from the chaff.
Sorry, I haven’t invented it yet.**
* VisualAlert now appears on the Net as a system invented in Australia, making much use of modern technology.
**Since this was written the desalinisation process appears to be a much bigger system.
***But since I wrote this, the idea seems to have taken off in a number of ways! Maybe I'm more of a genius than I thought. Check out Google for variations on the idea; this one, for example.
