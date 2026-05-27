Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Moratorium

First published in Column 8 on the 2nd Sept, 1992

My dictionary defines moratorium as an agreed suspension of activity, and if ever we needed one on a particular subject, the time must be ripe.

I’d like to see a moratorium for at least a year (if not until the end of the century) in all areas of the media, on the subject of sex, and how much we really need to know about it.

One present theory would have it that the increase of sexual violence in New Zealand is a reaction to the women’s movement – men getting their own back on women for daring to speak up.

While that theory might have its points, and nicely puts the blame first on women for arousing men’s ire, and second on men for being beasts anyway, I don’t think it carries enough weight.

I’m more inclined to think that many of our sexual problems and general promiscuity arise not, as some would have it, from too little information, but from too much – sexual overkill, in fact (future historians may wonder if we thought about anything else.)

I know I’ve written on sex once or twice before, and perhaps you’ll be thinking if this chap wants a bloomin’ moratorium on sex, why doesn’t he start with himself? Fair enough, but before the hatches are battened down, let me have one or two last words.

Even the most sober journalists discuss sex sometimes. The least sober discuss it all the time. Without wishing to pick on any magazine in particular, I note in my local shop that one recent issue of a women’s mag had a sealed section on puberty. They claimed it was to protect other members of the family from the explicit drawings; those blind, deaf and dumb ones, that is, and those who find sealed pages finger-proof. Am I overly suspicious in thinking it’s just another gimmick for promoting their particular mag? Since then another mag has tried the same approach.

I know I’ll be shot down in flames for saying all this. The current theory is that if you tell the children everything, emphasising the biological facts, they’ll be so sure of themselves that no harm will come to them when they indulge in what is (so the pundits say) a harmless pastime.

Seems to me that telling the children everything at school, then hammering home the more salacious details in every other sphere of the media, has hardly had the responsible effect it ought.

If it’s such a good idea, why do we have the highest rate of teenage pregnancies outside the US and Canada? Why has abortion become culturally acceptable? (Morally is another story.) If the schools are doing such a marvellous job, why do magazines need to spread the sex lives of all and sundry out in full frontal detail, and then give the latest in ‘helps’ at least once a month?

A return to the so-called enlightened ages, when the facts of life were kept rather more modestly, might return the sense of mystery to one of the holiest of human activities. Barraging our kids – and not just our kids – with something as arousing as sex seems an inside-out approach.

I’d be interested to see the effect a reasonable silence on the subject would have; our minds and imaginations might get five minutes to clear in order to think of something else.

Who knows, we might open a magazine in which the sealed section was on a really interesting subject – the Meaning of Life, perhaps.

Blank Photo courtesy of H.F.J.M. Crebolder 
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