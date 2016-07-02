July is Smashwords Summer/Winter sale month, and all three of my books are discounted for the month. Here's your chance to catch up on the two children's fantasy stories:
Grimhilda! a fantasy for children and their parents
The Mumbersons and the Blood Secret
and my non-fiction book:
Diary of a Prostate Wimp
Just go to my profile page and you'll see the three titles listed towards the bottom of the page. Click on any of them and over to the right there's a discount box. And away you go!
Happy reading....