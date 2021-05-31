The Juggling Bookie: Reading long books

Classic long books are full of great things, rubble and trivia – and most deserve to be read more than once.
This year I became a member of the
I’ve-read-The-Lord-of-the-Rings-twice
Club, though I must admit it was a struggle. I was determined to re-read it, having what I thought were fond memories
from thirty years ago of my first reading, and inspired by the three movies,
but it turned out to be a sometime exciting, sometime turgid, sometime
overblown, sometime extraordinary book. With songs.
I’ve also discovered that I’m an honorary
member of the I-don’t-seem-to-be-able-to-finish-a-book-by-Thackeray Club. Neither Becky
Sharp or Barry Lyndon have
managed to entice me beyond the half way mark. Something more interesting has always turned up, and these two languish
unacknowledged in their peculiar long-winded story-telling.
Victor Hugo
Last year I read The Count of Monte Cristo. It’s as if, as I get older, I need to take an annual journey into some
huge novel, in order to say I’ve done it, or just to prove I can stick with
it. This book, like many of Alexandre
Dumas, was hastily written, with some sections thrown together months
apart. There’s no doubt it’s badly
plotted (a colleague wrote the outline, apparently) and it has a long
digression in the centre. The hero is a
strangely uneven character, some of the characters behave very oddly, and yet
it’s extraordinarily enjoyable.
When these 19th century serial
writers are at the top of their form, they plunge your imagination into what is
best about storytelling. At their worst
you have to keep reminding yourself that they wrote to horrific deadlines and had
to get something out to their
readers, even if that something was mostly padding. (Dickens seems to be one of the few serial
writers who was able to overcome this problem by his sheer genius – and
humour.)
I’d love to sit down and read some of them
again: the Anthony Trollope Barchester
series, many of Dickens’ best novels (I’ve read Bleak House twice – which has one of Dickens’ more sympathetically
portrayed Christian characters in it), and Middlemarch,
that wondrous achievement of George Eliot’s, which wasn’t produced in serial format, and which she abandoned after
writing some hundreds of pages, and began again.
But will I live long enough?
