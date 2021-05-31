The Juggling Bookie: Dancing

Courtesy Daily Mail
Last year we began dancing classes. Coming in a bit late, at week three, we
found the other learners still trying to get their feet to do as they were
told. Without looking at them. While smiling.
We
thought it would be really difficult, but soon discovered it doesn’t take a lot
of talent to dance. Most people can
move in time and get the steps right. It
just takes practice.
We
assumed at first we’d learn enough to get us into the Rogers/Astaire mode, but
no: we were learning Round dancing. (That’s right, as opposed to Square.) Round dancing uses common steps like the Cha Cha, the Rumba, and the Two-Step - but only as a basis for an infinite number of variations. And in order not to have to remember the
sequence of all these variations, a caller tells you what’s coming up next, and
you get on and do it.
Thus, allied to the art of keeping your
feet from tripping over themselves - or your partner’s - is the art of
remembering what these variations require you to do. Many of the names bear little relation to
the movement you perform. Though in the Fence Line you stretch your arms out
before and behind, in the New Yorker you
fling your outside arm back and your inside foot forward. It’s easy once you know it, but the reason
for the title is lost in the mists of choreographic history.
The movements for The Sliding Door, The Scissors and The Hitch (not hitching your trousers up, gents) relate to their
titles, but the Fan moving into the Hockey Stick is a bit of a
conundrum.
In the early weeks, connecting the intended
movement to their arcane names wasn’t too difficult. But when we got to the Two-Step, we found
variations piled on variations. There’s
the basic box-step, and the reverse box, then ‘progressive’ boxes (which is a
misnomer), left boxes (which go full circle) and a broken box - which
isn’t. It’s both frustrating and
enlivening, and shows that old brains are as good as new ones at learning. If you practice!
However,
the problem with practicing at home is finding enough room. The earlier dances we learnt didn’t move too
far from their starting place, but the Two-Step grazes all over the field. By the time we’ve done an eight-step Crab Walk, we’ve squeezed through the
door of our lounge and out into the hall. The following steps take us to the front door; in the wintertime that’s
where we stop, and go into reverse.
Maybe in the summer we’ll open the door,
trip lightly down the path and out onto the street where there’s not only
plenty of room, but possibly a ready-made audience.
This piece first appeared in The Juggling Bookie column in the New Zealand Anglican magazine,Taonga. It was written in 2004
No comments:
Post a Comment