The Juggling Bookie considers Second Childhood

While trying to find out whether there are any books
relating to the topic of Second Childhood (not that I’m considering dropping
into it at any moment, or am in real need of figuring out how I’ll cope) I
Googled across a particular title that had some relevance to the matter in
hand.
Rhymes of second childhood: a gift item for those who at last have come to their senses, by
Arthur
Stavig. It sounds just the thing I need, except that it’s out of print.
The curious thing is that it was advertised, along with
several of Mr Stavig’s other titles, on a site entitled Economics Student Books
(sic). I couldn’t quite see the
connection, except in a peculiarly postmodern sense, but it was a little like
going out in the rain looking for a dry dog and stumbling over a frozen
cat. I’m sure you understand what I
mean.
Perhaps the piece de
resistance (if I may be so bold as to show off my electrical learning) of
Mr Stavig’s featured works, was Dear Elmer: the unuxpurgated (sic) memoirs of a bloviated Norwegian.
Now before you suspect that someone has had a little mishap
with the spelling of Mr Stavig’s title in regard to unuxpurgated, a word which
I think henceforth will enter my vocabulary as a way of bemusing my
grandchildren (and perhaps making them think I really have entered my second
childhood) let me point out that it also appears in with this spelling on
Amazon.com.
Bloviated, on the other hand, is a perfectly respectable
word, meaning to discourse at length in a pompous or boastful manner. One George Rebeck, (a person who doesn’t reside on an Economics site)
wrote: “the rural Babbitt who bloviates about ‘progress’ and ‘growth.’”
Hmm. Perhaps my grandkids might think I’m bloviated.
This almighty phrase, (which turns up three times in a row
on Google), first appeared in the Utne
Reader for November/December 1991.
Oh, you want to know what on earth an Utne Reader is? It’s a magazine founded in 1984 by one Eric
Utne, and it reprints the best articles from over 2,000 alternative media
sources. Alternative to what? The Utne Reader?
But we haven’t finished with the inimitable Arthur, who
plainly has a sense of humour even without his titles being mangled. He also wrote: Things you’ve always wanted to know about lutefisk but were too politeto ask. As we all know, a lutefisk
is a dried cod soaked in a lye solution before it’s boiled to a gelatinous
consistency.
Oh, if only all of us could reach the stage of gelatinous
consistency! How untroubled the world
would be.
Or perhaps gelatinous consistency is really just Second
Childhood…
This piece first appeared in The Juggling Bookie column in the New Zealand Anglican magazine,Taonga. It was written in 2005
