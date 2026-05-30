First published in Column 8 on the 9th September, 1992
Most people will have seen those unbelievable television ads
in which a man lifts his head, sniffs the air (like some hunting dog on the
scent of prey) and moments later is chasing after a woman to offer her flowers –
all because of the perfume she’s wearing.
Or equally absurd, the ad in which some fellow races round
darkened streets in the rain – even over the roofs of cars – shouting, ‘Why Me?’
because dozens of screaming women with nary an umbrella or raincoat between
them are hysterically chasing him. All because of his body perfume.
The social consequences of being accosted by a total
stranger – or in the case of us men, by innumerable total strangers – merely because
we’re wearing a perfume, need some thought and consideration. Do we really want
to start a relationship with someone of the opposite [word I
can’t mention] because their smell is irresistible?
And on what basis would such a relationship continue? Once the
effects of the smell/scent/perfume had worn off, would we be tossed in the
trash heap like an empty bottle?
All this by way of introduction to a rather odd item of ‘news’
reported from Chicago this week. Supposedly the Smell and Taste Treatment and
Research Foundation has
discovered an odorant (I guess I always knew there was an opposite to deodorant)
that will encourage gamblers in Las Vegas to waste even more of their millions
while trying to win a few extra bucks.
(By the way, doesn’t that word ‘treatment’ in the title of
this Foundation rather put you off – it reminds me of a certain public utility
dealing with effluent. And equally by the way, I see that effluent discharged
from Mosgiel into the Taieri River is now of a better quality. Ain’t life
grand?)
While the gamblers were striving to force the one-armed
bandits to give them a payout, the machines emitted a secret weapon. The unfortunate
gamblers’ ‘normal’ addiction was no longer considered sufficient to keep them
at the machines. Now they had little choice – the monsters enticed them, not to
give flowers, but more of the gamblers’ hard-earned cash.
The neurologist who conducted the experiment claimed it
could soon be common for odorants to play a part in Las Vegas life. Contending against
that kind of unfair weaponry would make me even less likely to visit the
gambling mecca. Either that or I’d be taking along something that put the slot
machines and their owners in their place. One of those dog repellents might do,
or the stuff that’s used to kill flies.
Worse still, this idea of aroma-ising people to spend money
will have an appeal beyond the gambling trade. After all, some retailers don’t
have the fragrance of a fish shop or florist to draw their customers in the
door.
Think of bookshops for instance. Bookaholics
already have enough problem resisting the temptation of the newly-printed page.
(Though when I picked up a copy of Barbara Thiering’s
new book the other day, I was repelled by the smell of the ink. How curious
– maybe it’s intended to repulse unsympathetic readers.)
Imagine if a bookaholic went into a bookshop and found him
or herself being driven to buy all manner of books because of some irresistible
scent. The penurious state of bookaholics in this country would be worse than
ever. There would be thefts of booksellers’ tokens on a grand scale.
I suggest we consider banning the use of scents in any shape
or form if they’ve going to be used in such an underhand (or underarmed) way. Let’s
go natural and join BIMBO! (Bring In More Body Odours.)
Alan R Hirsch was the Neurological Director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation. He’s the author of a large number of apparently successful books, not all of which have received favourable reviews.
No comments:
Post a Comment