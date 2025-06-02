For better or worse?

While searching for something else today I came across the printed copy of the first article I ever wrote that received a payment: a huge payment of $25. Note the slight formal tone – it was published in the Dunedin Star Midweek’s Soap Box column, on July 27th, 1988. For the sake of history, I'm adding it to my blog, outdated and all as it may be...
When it comes to the matter of a casino in Dunedin, it is difficult
not to let my bias run riot. However, to be fair, it is necessary to look at
the subject objectively. Some people believe it would be the salvation of our struggling
tourist industry. Others see it only in terms of the havoc it could wreak on
our society. Are there any good sides to casinos?
The president of the Tourist Industry Federation, Mr Barry
Thomas, claims that tourists require entertainment at night, after having
viewed our magnificent scenery during the day. He says casinos provide this.
obviously, as a city that expects tourists to visit we have to provide an all-round
experience for them. are the people who come to see our scenery in fact the
same kind of tourists who want to spend time and lots of money in a casino. Can
we cater for both?
Certainly I know from experience that overseas visitors
expect far more at any tourist place they go to. They are used to souvenir
shops, eating places, and even some kind of alternative entertainment. Do we
need to concentrate more on this side and less on adding to the attractions we
already have? Can we make our present attractions really viable?
The Tasmanian experience seems to crop up again and again in
arguments about casinos. (In fact, there are two casinos on the island, one in
Hobart and another in Launceston. There are also casinos in Adelaide, Darwin, Perth,
Alice Springs and the Gold Coast.)
We hear of the ‘exemplary organisation and behaviour’
witnessed there. certainly that seems to be a plus. In fact, for those
businessmen tendering for the latest casino development in Australia, there has
already been some upset. Any hint of wrongdoing in the past life of the company
has been investigated.
That seems good. I say ‘seems’ because we would have to
assume that our own council, or the Government, was prepared to go to the same
lengths.
Now that is fine at the outset. There may be no obvious
crime in the running of the casino, but what about ‘hidden’ crimes? What
about crimes committed by those who are unable to control their gambling addiction?
No specific record is kept of this problem area, but it doesn’t take much
imagination to realise that many people are affected in a direct and indirect
way by the problem.
We have been told that the casino in Dunedin would produce
500 jobs. That sounds excellent. I don’t know of any other industry which has
been set up of late which could promise so much. However, this assumes that the
tourists will come, and bring their largesse with them. perhaps they will, if
Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch don’t all decide to get in on the act as
well.
Are we capable of providing the kind of service that these
big spenders insist on- or at least are used to?
I remember stopping over in Los Angeles one night, and
having ‘breakfast’ at some strange time of the morning – about 3 am, I think. The
waitress who served us was as bright and pleasant at the time of day as one could
wish. Doe he have that attitude to service here in Dunedin? We have tended to
be so egalitarian in our approach to each other that we find it difficult to
give service any longer. The evidence is in most of our shops.
We would have to work hard at our attitudes to provide the
kind of service overseas guests expect – even when they are rude with it!
So much for the good points. Unfortunately it seems to me
that the bad points far outweigh the good. I’ve already alluded to the
addictive aspect of casinos. One writer even suggests that pensioners and
beneficiaries might leave their Housie behind and take up ‘something more
sophisticated.’ I can see a lot of hard-up people in these categories, if that’s
the case.
Even if the casino were to provide video games at 20c, 50c
or more, as they do in Australia, it isn’t difficult to see the speed with
which lots of money would go down the drain.
One Australian writers says: ‘The only consistent winners in
Australian gambling are the casinos.’ And it has been shown in psychological
studies of gamblers that they are unable to appreciate the fact that they lose
far more than they gain.
We see this in race-course betting in our country now, and
in Lotto, and the Golden Kiwi. Another writer says that even in Australia,
local residents account for a large part of casino patronage. So where is the
advantage to those who live here? If we are only going to be putting more of
our money into someone else’s pockets what benefit is that to Dunedin?
Social service agencies in Australia generally agree that
casinos only add to the problems of addicts and their families. Again, in the
long run, it is the local who pays, either through his taxes, or into some kind
of charity.
Big businessmen and investors would perhaps feel that a
casino and its subsidiaries would be worth putting their money into. But the Australian
Business Journal actually recommends the reverse. They say that the
shareholding returns are not very high, and very inconsistent.
Finally what effect would it have on the quality of life in Dunedin?
Do we really want a city that goes ahead at any cost? Do we want a city
where the high-life is the norm, and where the gap between the rich and the
poor gets greater each year?
We already have a much more stable ‘tourist’ population in
the city, for several months of the year. The accompanying industry provides
employment for a considerable number of people. I’m speaking of the University.
Is Otago University as well-known as Cambridge or Oxford? What would it take to
make it so? And wouldn’t the side-effects be far more beneficial socially than
a business that doesn’t give tuppence of the victims?
|The buildings that contain the Southern Cross Hotel
and Casino
The Casino came, and stayed, so presumably it's profitable for someone. Along with the Scenic Hotel Southern Cross it stretches across three buildings. The tallest of these is the former State Insurance Company building, which was relatively new when I got my first adult job there. The 'State' occupied almost the entire six storeys. Today all its work is done online.
