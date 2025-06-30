First published on 17 April, 1991. I think this is the
original piece on this idea: I used it more than once in various permutations.
We used to be able to get into our car without having a
fishing rod poke us in the ear, or a fishhook catch us up the nostril. The car
never smelt superfresh, but now it smells of super fish, what with tackle
boxes, buckets and nets.
We used to be able to go to the freezer, take our an
icecream container and be sure of finding icecream in it. Not anymore. It’s
just as likely to contain dozens of sprats, bait for future salmon.
I used to expect, quite reasonably, to see earrings dangling
from my wife’s ears. Now I’m just as likely to see a couple of swivels, the
little coupling devices that allow the hook to turn freely.
Since I wrote about hobbies some time ago, my wife has got
into fishing – not in a big way, really, but enough to encourage her to go out
at any opportunity. Beats watching idiotic sit-coms on the telly.
I suppose I should have read the signs, considering who her
forebears were. She comes from English Norfolk stock – a true Norfolk broad –
and was brought up on the coast, where fishermen are two a penny, and winkles, mussels
and crabs part of the regular diet.
By a curious set of circumstances, I’d sown the seed by
getting a fishing magazine sent to me each month. And in the Christmas holidays
I picked up a booklet in Whitcoulls about taking kids fishing. I really only
wanted it for research – honest I did.
She requested an early birthday present, and we bought our
first fishing rod. I say ‘our’ because supposedly it was for all the family,
but it soon became my wife’s alone. Then she found it wasn’t big enough to
catch salmon, so 1992’s birthday came early too. (No wonder I’m so hard up.)
Before my wife got into fishing, I used to think fishermen
were a pretty taciturn lot, reminiscing about the last catch and brooding about
the next. Both my wife and I have been pleasantly surprising to find that, in
Dunedin at least, this isn’t the case. (Though I hear that up north, the fishing etiquette of former
days is going the way of all other etiquette, with people tossed into the water
if they tread on someone else’s fishing space.)
In spite of being a novice, my wife has made the wharf her
second home. And instead of being ignored by the more experienced fishermen,
she’s been helped again and again.
When her hook caught round one of the wharf supports, taking
a length of line and the float with it, her first reaction was to be a bit
peeved and go off and buy another float.
On returning, one of her fellow fishermen asked why she’d
bothered. At low tide he used his net to catch hold of the float and pull the
rest of the line up, with the sprat that had been bait still attached.
When she caught her first salmon, one of the fishermen was
there with his net to hoist it up out of the water for her. (She’s caught two
salmon in her short time of fishing, including one just after the recent
weekend competition. We might survive the recession yet.)
Someone else told her how to gut the salmon after scaling
it, preferably under running water; how to remove the head properly,
particularly since by the lack of a dorsal fin it could be seen as a tagged specimen;
where to take the head for recording; and how to tell the sex by the shape of
the mouth; the male has more of a hook on the lower lip.
She’s been really encouraged by the support she’s received
down at the wharf. My only concern is that she’s now got her eye on a fishing trawler.
|Salmon statue, Rakaia, New Zealand
Courtesy of Michal Klajban
The first fishing magazine had been sent to me for research into what sort of articles they were looking for. For some reason the following issues just kept turning up – for free.
My wife did most of her fishing off the wharf on the
Harbour. Salmon
were in good supply because the smolt were released each year, the salmon went
up the Leith Stream, and came back to the Harbour when mature.
A slightly expanded version of this column appears here.
No comments:
Post a Comment