First published in Column 8, 17th Oct, 1990
I got my idea when I used to do house to house deliveries round
the Maori Hill area.
It seemed to me that we need to make even more of Dunedin’s
invasion by this Asian alien.
I hear some cry: We have Rhododendron Week, don’t we? Yes,
we do, and there’s a great banner across Stuart St to prove it. But I don’t think
we’ve really made a big enough celebration of it yet.
Just compare Rhododendron Week to Alexandra’s Blossom
Festival. They’re hardly to be thought of in the same breath, are they?
I’d like to see Dunedin considered as Rhododendron City.
That’s why it’s a pity I wasn’t quicker off the mark with my
1990 ideas.
I could have made use of the oodles of money the Government
was throwing at us to fund my scheme for Every Garden a Rhododendron Garden.
(And maybe given some people employment in the process.)
Or my plan for replacing the dreary plants along the motorway
between Burnside and Green Island with rhododendrons. Can you imagine what it
would be like in October coming into Dunedin from the South?
We could plant rhododendrons all along Andersons Bay Rd – in
fact in any space where they’d fit.
If they grow so well here, why not make the most of it? And
if they’re so easy to maintain, why not let more people have the opportunity to
plant them?
Having said all that, we’ve had a bit of a problem with some
of ours this year. (Think they’re sulking because the usual gardener’s a bit
crook.)
One of ours has practically keeled over – a most unusual
state for the hardy rhodie – and several have decided not to flower.
The gardener says they’re putting in a ‘Year of Growth.’
Maybe it’s their Asian background.
That kind of year might be the only drawback to making more
of our rhododendron season – what if the entire rhodie population decided to
have a ‘Year of Growth’ together?
It’s something I hadn’t thought of until now, but no doubt
horticulturalists could ensure that we had a balanced mixture of flowering
plants and just plain growing ones.
I don’t think there’s much balance amongst the 18 varieties
in our garden.
We’re not as organised as our neighbours. Their plants bloom
in decent order. As one lot of flowers dies off the next are arriving, so there’s
a continual display down the line.
Ours come out higgledy-piggledy round the garden.
Fireman Jeff causes the Winsome Princess Alice to go into a
Royal Flush of Pink Pearl – under the Yellow Moon.
Anna Rose Whitney, with early Christmas Cheer, rings out
Jingle Bells, and the Unknown Warrior, in Purple Splendour and bothered by a
Bumblebee, raises the Blue Peter in the midst of the September Snow.
It’s all go at this time of the year.
|One of the larger rhododendrons in our Oamaru garden
The ‘usual gardener’ was my mother who lived with us for
21 years before going to a place where rhododendrons bloom all eternity around.
It’s only since my wife and I moved to Oamaru, a city
some 110 kilometres north of Dunedin, that I’ve discovered that rhododendrons
don’t necessarily look after themselves. It does depend on the climate. In
Dunedin there was generally enough moisture in the air to keep them flourishing.
But in Oamaru the days can be hot and dry and rhododendrons start to gasp for
water.
Thus it was that not long after we arrived here, one of
the rhododendrons did keel over, literally, and was found to be dead
from the roots up. The following year another one turned black, and had to be
taken out. A third almost died of the same problem. It turned out that the
problem was mostly…lack of water.
This was the only way I managed to rescue a newish rhodie
we’d brought with us from Dunedin. It had been given to me by one of my
daughters for my birthday (or Christmas) and after establishing itself well the
leaves started to curl up at the edges and turn dark. In retrospect there may
have been another reason for its near demise: it was planted near a well-established
kowhai tree, and my suspicion is that the kowhai was sucking up all available
water in the area.
In the end I took the risk of moving the rhododendron,
and gave it heaps of water. It’s now happily surviving in an area where the
nearest trees don’t disturb it.
As for Dunedin becoming Rhododendron City…since I wrote this piece 35 years ago, the city has planted rhododendrons along the motorway – though not quite in the area I suggested – and there are vastly more of them in private gardens and public parks. The Botanical Gardens itself has a large area entirely devoted to rhododendrons; they make a terrific display for three or four months of the year.
