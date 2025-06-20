The very first Column 8 – as far as I can work out from my diary – though it wasn’t the first to be written. That appeared a week or two later. Unusually it was published without a title and was fitted in under part of a letter to the Editor that spread across at least three columns. This one appeared on the 10th October 1990.
I don’t know if anyone else shared a sneaky feeling I had. If
my favourite magazine was cancelled, how would I ever keep up to date with it?
When faced with a survey sheet that had only a single tick
on it was anyone else tempted to give it a few complimentary ones?
It’s a bit like wires that get put across roadways to count
the traffic. I’d love to go and drive over them a few more times – just in case
they’re planning to close the road.
When you’re only interested in certain magazines, you can
fail to appreciate just how many the library actually gets each month.
Computer buffs maybe don’t know about those on gardening;
fashion devotees may not notice the ones on football. In fact it was only when I
had to do a bit of research that I came to appreciate just how many hundreds of
different magazines the library holds.
And not only how many hundreds of different ones, but also
how many years they cover: some of them date back to the 1930s.
But if I get inspired by the large numbers of magazines the
Public Library carries, I have to admit it’s probably beaten hollow by those in
the University Library.
And even more amazing, the stacks where the magazines are
stored at this library are all wide open to view.
I did an exploratory visit down there one evening recently,
trying to find out just what was held. I could have been there from tea-time to
midnight and not even begun to scratch the surface, but I did come up with some
peculiar items.
It makes you wonder just what the collecting policy is for
periodicals at the University. Or perhaps I should say, what it’s been in the
past, since a number of magazines appear to have copies up until a decade or so
ago. Then they peter out.
Either there was some ruthless purging about that time or
some ruthless pilfering.
Be that as it may, what is there is fascinating. Magazines
in all sorts of languages, along with well-known English language ones, like Time
and Newsweek. There are newspapers too: for example, the New York and
the London Times.
The shelves house magazines on every sort of subject,
political, literary, professional, historic, plus magazines that no one every
hears of anymore or never heard of at all. There are copies of Blackwood’s
dating from last century containing original stories by Dickens.
I think my favourite curiosity was this – several shelves
spanning several decades of an English women’s magazine. What academic use
would that have?
Perhaps many years ago some lady member of the staff dreamed
up a crafty plan. In order to read her favourite magazine over her morning cuppa,
in the most economical way, she filled in a little form – and let the library
pay her subscription.
|Monarch Range advertisement from the October 1928 Country Gentleman
courtesy Don O'Brien - Wikimedia Commons
No comments:
Post a Comment