First published in Column 8 on the 29th July, 1992
Some weeks are better than others for making you feel old – well, older, anyway.
This week I went to a barber for the first time in eighteen years,
the
very barber to whom I used to go when I was a callow youth. He’d lost more
hair than I had, which was a sort of consolation – and shifted premises – but little
else of the familiar going-to-the-barber routine had changed.
There was still the partnering of tobacco with male tonsure –
even in these enlightened days you don’t see tobacco in the ladies’ hairdressers.
There was the scent of men’s hair spray. There was the feeling of being like a
bed being made as the cloth was swept around me and tucked in at the edges.
There were the large mirrors reflecting a blurred shape that
to me looked much the same before and after. And as always, however careful the
barber is, there was the rest-of-the-day-awareness inside your singlet of
having been barbered.
The same old art of casual conversation was still practiced,
an art for which I had no talent in my youth. Since I didn’t know anything about
the ‘important’ topics of the day – rugby, politics and rugby, I used to think
nothing I had to say could possibly be of interest to a relative stranger, and
kept my mouth more closed than open.
This may have been frustrating for the barber, though I guess
it would be more frustrating for a dentist. Why do dentists seem to expect just
as much conversation from you as barbers? Maybe their meal times are like ours…
After some years of attempting to increase the intellectual
level of what passes for conversation at our meal tables each night – ‘pass the
salt; he’s flicking rice everywhere, Mum; she touched me; he’s taken all
the butter’ – I know now that conversation can be made from any coming together
of a couple of minds.
In fact, after the experience of our mealtimes, it was quite
stimulating to sit in the barber’s chair and gradually work towards finding
some mutual topics of interest.
I’m always more than pleasantly surprised to find that
eventually a few snippets of thought (even amongst snipping of hair) will
assemble themselves into a conversation. Often some unsuspected mutual ground,
as there was in tis case, will once again surprise you as how small the world
really is.
Having my hair cut was no longer the ordeal it used to be. (I
might even get to like it, and go and find a barber every time I’ve had enough
of ‘Is this green stuff really a vegetable?’)
(By the way, in case you suspect, because I haven’t been to
a barber for eighteen years, that my hair grows remarkably slowly, and I’m due
for a paragraph in the Guinness Book of Records, let me assure you it
sprouts at the pace common to all personkind. My home-barber – the one I acquired
at marriage – decided she needed a break.)
When you think about it, in my 18 years away from things
tonsorial I’d actually gained hair (unlike the barber). Eighteen years ago I had
no beard to trim. Intuitively, unlike some male friends of mine, I hadn’t tried
to grow one until there was actually something to cover the chin.
My family has pleaded with me for some time now to cut off
my beard, their excuse being that they’ve never seen me without it. But in this
winter I’d be daft to take off any more hair.
I’ve already made a mental note never to venture near a
barber’s during the frosty season, even if I end up looking like Albert Einstein
after he’d discovered his relatives.
Mike as Uncle Andrew in The Magician's Nephew -
no beard but an 'orrible wig instead.
The boy playing Digory is Josh Chignell.
I’ve had a second family barber/hairdresser for around
thirty years – my eldest daughter, who was trained as a hairdresser. She and my
wife take turns, as it were, to cut my hair.
I did take
my beard off in Sept 1993, to surprise my wife who’d been in the UK
visiting her family. And again, twelve years later (to the month) in order to
play Uncle Andrew in an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, by C S
Lewis (see photo above). In both case it was grown again pretty smartly.
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