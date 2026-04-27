Trinity College Marks Centenary

How many musical or elocutional Kiwis over the years have
entered a long, large room – usually with a piano in it – to front up to a
person slowly writing over a desk? And when that person lifts their head and
speaks, how many Kiwis have been stricken with inarticulation when confronted
by those oh-so proper English tones?
The numbers are in the thousands.
This year marks the centenary of the first examinations in
New Zealand by the Examiners of the Trinity College of Music. Those first exams
were held in Christchurch, in 1892, but Dunedin wasn’t too far behind, setting
up a centre four years later.
The Rev. William
Hewitson was the first chairman, and the first secretary was Arthur Barth,
a member of one of the two families within which the position has remained
since.
In 1905 Mr Barth’s daughter, Beatrice,
was appointed; 25 years later her sister, Irene, succeeded her, and held the reins
for a formidable 31 years.
The secretaryship finally passed out of the hands of the
Barths and into that of Niepers . Miss Ellice Nieper took the job for five
years before handing over to her sister Olive.
And this Miss Nieper has been the ‘face’ of Trinity College to thousands of
examinees ever since.
The local centre has gone on strongly over the 96 years,
holding exams continuously in spite of the disturbance of two world wars. During
World War II New Zealand had a resident examiner, Anderson Tyrer, who was
instrumental in forming and conducting the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.
There was also a time when the centre was divided into
several smaller pieces: for many years the Catholic schools held exams at their
convents. A 1955 newspaper cutting in the minute book of the centre shows exam
results from St Dominic’s, St Joseph’s, Holy Name and St Philomena’s. And down in
the list of names of those having passed preparatory is some youngster called
Michael Crowl.
Many better known names appear in the minute books: Prof Peter Platt, who
frequently chaired the meetings; Walter
Sinton, of Charles Begg and Co; and Margaret Lion, who in 1955 won
the gold medal presented by that firm for the highest marks.
In 1963 we find Prof William
Lovelock, the writer of many standard theory texts, speaking severe words
to teachers and telling them they were to blame if their pupils received poor
marks.
Yet another examiner, a Mr Johnson, complains of the cold
approach of the students, and their lack of personality. Perhaps he failed to
realise the effect of a person speaking ‘received’ English had on already
nervous youngsters.
A rather more generous approach was taken by Miss
Mary Tweedie, who made at least seven visits to the city, and who said that
music students here were comparable to any in the world. She will still be
remembered with affection by many musicians.
There have of course been other types of exam apart from
practical music: I remember doing theory exams for three hours on cold Saturday
mornings – and speech has long been examined.
To celebrate the centenary, a concert is to be held in the
Glenroy Auditorium on Monday, July 20, at 7.30 pm. The artist will be Rae de Lisle, playing
piano works by a variety of composers. Miss de Lisle is well-known throughout New
Zealand, and also has an established career overseas.
The seating arrangements will be somewhat informal at the
concert: seats will be placed around tables set out in the middle of the hall.
Supper will be served at the conclusion of the performance.
|Rev Hewitson
I’ve included this piece amongst the Column 8 articles, because not only was it published in the sibling paper of the Midweeker, it was full of well-known Dunedin personalities, some of whom I knew well, or had met on occasions.
Prof Platt turned out to be, amongst others, an anonymous
financial supporter of my going to London to study at the London Opera Centre.
He and I had worked together on some of the Dunedin Opera Company’s
productions. I remember Miss Tweedie being my examiner on at least one
occasion, and Margaret Lion and I were both at one of the Summer Music Schools
in Dunedin; she was streets ahead of me in confidence, and, most likely, in
performance. Miss Olive Nieper was in charge of the Trinity College exams
during my time of going through that system. It wasn’t her full-time job; from
memory she worked in some secretarial capacity in an office in the centre of
town. I had occasion to visit her there at least once.
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