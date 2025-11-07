God takes notice...

In one of the Psalms that King David wrote, he asks God: What’s so important about human beings that You take notice of them?
Why does God take notice of us?
Each one of us is barely an atom in our own solar system. And our solar system itself, when compared to the vastness of the Milky Way, is like a blade of grass on the continent of Africa.
When it comes to the Universe you’d think we’d count for nothing. So when we think of the immensity of God’s Being compared to us, why does He take any notice of us?
We’re talking about the Creator of everything we know and a great deal more besides. How can a Being with a mind so vast as to create the Universe care in the least little bit for us?
And yet His Word in the Bible says He does. He doesn’t just see us as nine billion bodies on a tiddly planet, each one indistinguishable from the other. He knows each of us personally.
In Psalm 139 we’re told that
God knows:
When we sit down or get up,
What we’re thinking about at
any given time,
What we do in our daily lives.
He knows what we’re going to
say before we say it.
He knew us before we were
born, while we were being formed in the womb.
He knows down to the
micro-second how many days we will live on the earth.
He has so many thoughts about us that they vastly outnumber the sand.
In other words, He cares enormously about each and every one of us.
God, who is the centre of all
things, cares about every moment of our lives. Let’s keep this in mind today,
and thank Him for His great care and concern.
|Courtesy Jamie MacPherson, Wikicommons
